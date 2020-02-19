Harry Styles wore three gorgeous outfits to Tuesday's Brit Awards in London: a brown Gucci suit, a lace Gucci jumpsuit, and a yellow Marc Jacobs suit.

According to stylist Harry Lambert, the looks were inspired by Princess Diana.

Styles has drawn on Diana's wardrobe before: see a certain sheep print vest for reference.

Harry Styles, you know I love you, but—and please don't think I say this lightly, Harry—I think I might love your wardrobe even more? Don't cry, Harry! I can't help it! The tailoring is so good! The colors are so bright! There's lace and broderie anglaise and pearls! Forgive me, Harry, won't you? The heart wants what it wants!

Styles wore three different outfits to the Brit Awards Tuesday, and my word, they were all so bloody good. And according to stylist Harry Lambert, they drew on a little royal inspiration: Lambert told British Vogue that the outfits combined "granny chic" with a hint of Princess Diana. It's not the first time Styles has channeled Diana, either: Remember that delightful sheep print sweater vest?

Styles' red carpet ensemble epitomized his current aesthetic: a brown Gucci suit, a broderie anglaise collar over a purple sweater, some Mary Janes I would sell my soul for, and pearls to complete the look. He wore a black ribbon on his lapel in remembrance of his ex, Caroline Flack, who died on February 15.



For his debut live performance of "Falling," Styles dialed it up: He wore a lace Gucci jumpsuit, complete with suspenders and white lace gloves. "Alessandro [Michele] and Gucci are a dream to collaborate with. We have had the performance look for around six months, and during the first fitting we could all tell that it was really special," stylist Lambert told British Vogue. "We decided to keep it aside for the right moment. When it was confirmed that Harry would be performing 'Falling' for the first time at the Brit Awards, there was no question that this was the moment we had been waiting for."

The final look: a daisy yellow Marc Jacobs suit with a lilac pussy bow tie. "For the past few seasons I have been really keen to get Harry into some of Marc’s ready-to-wear and, coincidentally, Harry has been talking about wearing a yellow suit for some time," Lambert said. "The moment I saw the marigold suit on the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2020 runway, I knew we had to get it." I want it too, Harry! I want it so bad I might cry!

