Cast all associations with knitting circles and your favorite elderly relatives aside: Gabrielle Union just proved that cardigans can be sexy, and now I'm not sure there's anything I want as much as my own item of glittery knitwear. To Sunday's NBA Legends Brunch, which she attended with husband Dwyane Wade, Union wore an oversized, multicolored, striped, sparkly cardigan, buttoned from the waist down, and if you still think cardigans are boring after all those adjectives, please understand that you are so very wrong.

Union completed the outfit, designed by ABODI and styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, with a matching pair of flared trousers, proving my theory that there is no outfit quite so effective as a co-ordinated set. Note the expert accessorizing: hoop earrings, a flying unicorn brooch (which appears to be ABODI's logo), a slouchy brown clutch, and a fluffy white coat to keep things winter appropriate. And please enjoy the below video, in which Union evidently feels as good in her look as she deserves. A gift to you, dear reader: The song ID is "All Me" by Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole, and yes, I'm aware of my boundless generosity.

Union, you should be aware by now, has offered look after astonishing look in 2020, and I'd advise you to pay close attention both to her Instagram and to stylist Kikis' to ensure you don't miss a moment. Did you see this '60s snow queen ensemble, a Ralph & Russo couture number? Or Union shutting down Paris in voluminous, tomato red Christopher John Rogers? How about this silky sports bra-inspired Valentino look? Pay attention, friends! The outfits demand it!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here