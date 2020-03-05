Chrissy Teigen got candid in her new cover interview with Glamour UK, speaking about mental health, body confidence, and parenting.

She talked about raising children Luna and Miles as feminists, saying she wanted Miles to "love and respect women."

Teigen said that she and husband John Legend speak to their children about bodies "in the same way we would have loved to hear it."

Supermodel, superchef, and supertweeter Chrissy Teigen is the latest cover star of Glamour UK— and she offered some solid parenting wisdom in her cover interview. She spoke about the approach she and John Legend take to raising their two children, Luna and Miles, explaining, "You make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future." A round of applause, please, for Chrissy and John!

The couple's method of talking about bodies with their children—shame-free, taboo-free—is similarly worthy of celebration. "We’re going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it," Teigen said. "We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don’t have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it’s silly."

Teigen also discussed her mental health—specifically, her postpartum depression and anxiety. "The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things," she said. "Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why."

"But I also know I haven’t been good to myself," Teigen said. "I wasn’t managing my pills. I was just taking them when I remembered. My chemistry got thrown off. So, I’m building myself back up."

