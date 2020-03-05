image
Today's Top Stories
1
'Love Is Blind' Has a Pretty People Problem
image
2
Instead of a Honeymoon, Take a "Buddymoon"
image
3
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?
image
4
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
5
Rothy's, Beloved for Its Shoes, Just Launched Bags

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are Raising Their Son Miles To Be the “Ultimate Feminist”

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen got candid in her new cover interview with Glamour UK, speaking about mental health, body confidence, and parenting.
  • She talked about raising children Luna and Miles as feminists, saying she wanted Miles to "love and respect women."
  • Teigen said that she and husband John Legend speak to their children about bodies "in the same way we would have loved to hear it."

    Supermodel, superchef, and supertweeter Chrissy Teigen is the latest cover star of Glamour UK— and she offered some solid parenting wisdom in her cover interview. She spoke about the approach she and John Legend take to raising their two children, Luna and Miles, explaining, "You make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future." A round of applause, please, for Chrissy and John!

    The couple's method of talking about bodies with their children—shame-free, taboo-free—is similarly worthy of celebration. "We’re going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it," Teigen said. "We don’t really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don’t have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it’s silly."

    Teigen also discussed her mental health—specifically, her postpartum depression and anxiety. "The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things," she said. "Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why."

    "But I also know I haven’t been good to myself," Teigen said. "I wasn’t managing my pills. I was just taking them when I remembered. My chemistry got thrown off. So, I’m building myself back up."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Chrissy Teigen Was Too Nervous to Talk to Beyoncé
    image
    Chrissy and John Recreated a '90 Day Fiancé' Scene
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Tom Ford AW20 Show - Cocktail Reception Kylie Jenner Named Her Toes on Instagram
    image Katy Perry Revealed Her Pregnancy in Her New Video
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate Middleton Kate Debuts Curtain Bangs in Ireland
    image The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
    image Kate Middleton Recycled Her 26th Birthday Outfit
    2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Sophie Turner Shares Her First Date Story With Joe
    image
    55 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean
    The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One Kate Middleton Wore Two Bold Green Looks In Dublin
    2018 Samsung Charity Gala Ryan Seacrest's GF of Seven Years Is a Chef
    Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Inside the Queen and Prince Harry's Meeting