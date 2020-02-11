There is a British actor I admire a lot who seems to live fairly close to me, and I have ran into her a total of three times, and I'm pretty certain that every time I attempted to sustain a normal conversation with her, I said about three legible words before apologizing for my profound sweat 'tache and sprinting away. Based on this field research, I'm confident that I can never, ever meet Beyoncé, because I will sweat, cry, then dissolve into a large puddle of awe, ruining her undoubtedly gorgeous shoes in the process. I tell you this because Chrissy Teigen attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party on Sunday—and had just about as much success talking to the Queen as I would.

On Monday, Teigen posted an extremely cute photo of herself and John Legend before they headed to the party, with a deeply relatable caption: "@Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!" Even Chrissy Teigen, verifiable superstar in her own right, is too awestruck by Queen Bey to speak to her! Name a single other human with such power!

If you came in search of Teigen's dress details, by the way, I've got you covered: The mint green gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, according to stylist Monica Rose, was the work of Georges Hobeika, while the white ruffled dress in which she tried and failed to speak to Beyoncé was an Aadnevik number (a brand Bey has also worn, ironically). Chrissy, I have faith in you. One day, you will talk to Beyoncé, and you will cherish the moment for all the days after that.

