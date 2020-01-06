Yes, it's Monday, and yes, you're probably back at work, and yes, the weather is extremely bad for a lot of us. But while I can't resolve any of those things, I can offer a teeny, tiny boost in the form of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new puppy, Petey. Petey is a caramel standard poodle, Teigen tweeted, and was adopted from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, and is already completely beloved by Luna and Miles. Please, just look into Petey's big blue eyes for a minute or ten. You deserve it.

Petey, the latest addition to the canine division of the Teigen-Legend family, was named after the ill-fated pet bird in Dumb and Dumber, Teigen tweeted. And he won't stay tiny for long—she added, "if he’s anything like his dad, he will be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen."

this is petey! another little heart in this house to love. pic.twitter.com/6egwjDK9fx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

You're probably already aware of just how delightful junior Teigen-Legends Luna and Miles are, but if that fact's somehow escaped your notice, the Petey tweets are a very good place to start. Please observe Luna, carrying Petey, formally asking her dad, "John, would you like to hold her?"—much to Teigen's amusement in the background. "I'm not John!" Legend protests. "I'm your dad!"

love at first sight. everyone is still alive and okay and I know you’ll have something to say but please just breathe!! you got this!! pic.twitter.com/emv64F0B6m — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

If the Monday gloom still hasn't lifted, please set aside ten to fifteen minutes to scroll through Teigen's timeline and absorb all the Petey content your heart can bear. My personal favorite: Petey's induction into the world of music, courtesy of Luna. If this duet isn't featured on John Legend's next album, I'll be firing off some extremely disappointed tweets.

this pup gonna sleep well pic.twitter.com/beuwbmS1Pj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

