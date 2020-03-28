Prince William Says We're in a "Life and Death Fight" Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world, but Prince William took time this week to speak out for one particularly vulnerable population that some may be overlooking: people experiencing homelessness.

Will is a patron of London-based homelessness charity The Passage and he met with the organization's CEO, Mick Clarke, to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting people living on the streets.

The Duke of Cambridge was very frank in his assessment, calling the pandemic a "life and death fight" for people experiencing homelessness.

Prince William is speaking out for a very vulnerable group during the coronavirus outbreak: people experiencing homelessness.

In a conversation with Mick Clarke, the CEO of London-based homeless charity The Passage (of which Will is a patron), the Duke of Cambridge was very frank about the stakes of the pandemic.

"We are in a life and death fight to help those people living on the streets in this public health emergency," Will said, according to Hello! magazine.

Clarke shared more details about his meeting with Will.

"We had 20-minute conservation and he recognized that is a public health emergency for those who are on the streets and in shelters," Clarke said. "So it was good to tell him that everyone in the voluntary sector but also local and central government is doing everything that they can to try and get people off the streets and into places of safety."

It's always great to see the royals use their platform for good, but that's true now more than ever.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here