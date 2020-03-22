Prince William Says the "Day He Dreaded Most" Has Come with the Coronavirus

As the coronavirus has impacted people across the globe, Prince William has stepped up and lent his voice to causes supporting those affected by the virus.

Prince William is getting deeply honest about the impact of the coronavirus on the world.

This week, the Duke of Cambridge spoke on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust, which is working in partnership with the British Red Cross to raise funds to support local charities benefitting people suffering hardship as the result of the outbreak.

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed," the royal said in his somber address. "Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Earlier this week, Will took to Instagram to share a personal message about a visit he and his wife, Kate Middleton, paid to staff working at NHS 111, providing care to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," he wrote.

Read William's National Emergencies Trust speech in full, per The Sun, below:

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.

I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

