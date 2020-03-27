The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about the way we live our lives. It's a dark and frightening period, but much of the fashion industry, from high-fashion houses like Gucci and Versace to fast-fashion brands like Everlane and Mango, have sought to provide some light. Labels big and small have limited production—in some cases, ceased it entirely—to focus on creating face masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers on the front lines of this crisis.

Many fashion brands and their leaders have also donated funds to help fight the spread of the pandemic, in some cases in addition to producing medical supplies. If their home countries are affected, many brands have directed their efforts towards those countries.

American Brands Coalition

Nine brands have come together to form a coalition to provide medical-grade masks: American Giant, Parkdale Inc., Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, Los Angeles Apparel, AST Sportswear, American Knits, Beverly Knits, and Riegel Linen.

Armani

After cancelling his FW20 show, the Italian house donated 1.25 million euros to a range of hospitals and health organizations fighting the spread of coronavirus. Giorgio Armani also took out a full-page ad in more than 60 Italian newspapers that was dedicated to the health care workers that are on the front lines of this epidemic in Italy. The ad read:

It is moving to see you engaged in your work with all the difficulties and the great efforts that by now all the world knows. And especially to see you cry. I think that this feeling is connected to my own desire to become a doctor when I was young and I was looking to forge my path. All of the Giorgio Armani company is tuned in to this reality and is close to all of you: from the stretcher bearer to the nurse, from the family doctor to all of the specialists in the sector. I am personally close to you.

Ashton Michael

Even smaller designers are doing what they can: Netflix's Next In Fashion Designer Ashton Michael created and shared a DIY face mask pattern on his Instagram. The full instructions on the DIY mask pattern are listed from start to finish on his brand's website; it also includes a video tutorial on how to use the pattern and make your own mask.

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell and his atelier announced on Instagram that they've shifted their focus to creating PPE, and will be starting with hospital gowns.

Bulgari

One month after Bulgari announced its donation to the Spallanzani Hospital to acquire a new, state-of-the-art, 3D microscope, the brand decided to increase its contribution in the fight against coronavirus. The luxury jewelry label will produce several hundred thousand bottles of hand sanitizing gel, to be distributed among all medical facilities through Italy. Bulgari will create this hand gel with their fragrance manufacturing partner, ICR (Industrie Cosmetiche Riunite, Lodi).

A statement from Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin read: "I believe as a major economic actor and symbol of Italy, BVLGARI has a responsibility to contribute to the national effort to help prevent, fight and eradicate Covid-19. Aware of the difficult situation we are experiencing, we believe it is our duty to contribute with our know-how and production facilities.”

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and its $700,000 grant have been repurposed to provide financial relief for those in the fashion community affected by COVID-19. Anna Wintour, along with Tom Ford, Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), announced that Vogue and the CFDA will launch “A Common Thread,” a fundraising initiative supporting those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will include a video series featuring the stories of those in the fashion industry whose businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on how to donate or apply to "A Common Thread" is available on the CFDA website.

Christian Siriano

On March 20, the Project Running-winning designer tweeted: “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.”

Siriano's staff will work on producing masks for medical personnel, including receptionists, social workers, and medical coders and billers. "We're just working on logistics now; who will get them first, how many we can physically make," he adds. "Hopefully, we can make a thousand in a few days. That's the goal." The designer and his team also plan to create gowns for medical workers, but he is waiting to receive the legal requirements on what medical staffs are permitted to wear.

Collina Strada

Hillary Taymour, the creator of New York-based sustainable brand Collina Strada, is using her leftover fabric to make masks for masks4medicine. Ms. Taymour let her 56,000 followers know in an Instagram post that if you have 100 percent cotton in your home, you can donate it to masks4medicine.

Dame

Female-founded sustainable brand Dame will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Baby2Baby, which provides essentials to children and families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Everlane

Per their website, Everlane will be donating 100 percent of the profits made from their 100% Human Line to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

GAP Inc

Announced via Twitter, Gap Inc. who owns brands including GAP, Old Navy, and Banana Republic will be delivering PPE supplies while they “pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns and scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines.”

Geox

The presidents of Geox and Diadora, Mario and Enrico Moretti Polegato, donated 1 million euros to aid the Veneto region of Italy, where the brands are headquartered—an area severely hit by the pandemic.

Gucci

Gucci is making two separate donations to local crowdfunding campaigns in Italy, where the company is based. Gucci will donate 1 million euros to the National Civil Protection Department through Intesa Sanpaolo’s ForFunding crowd-funding platform with a dedicated webpage (gucci.forfunding.it). The funds will also be allocated by the Italian National Civil Protection Department to aid Italy’s health services and organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

Gucci also has plans to offer relief internationally. They will contribute 1 million euros to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) through a Facebook $10 million matching fundraiser. The Gucci community is invited to partake in the support of WHO by donating through a feature on the brand's Instagram stories. Gucci also plans to put its social media accounts at the disposal of the World Health Organization; they plan to help amplify public service information for the safety of the community.

Inditex Fashion Group

The owner of Zara has produced and donated a large number of face masks to coronavirus patients and medical care professionals in Spain. Inditex Fashion Group will continue creating and donating face masks, and also plan on producing hospital gowns once they perfect the medical grade fabric that is needed.

Jewelry Brands For No Kid Hungry

Two female PR powerhouses, Jennifer Lowitz of IHPR and Danielle Gadi of Danielle Gadi PR, have teamed up along with the fine jewelry community in support of No Kid Hungry. The PR firms have assembled over 100 jewelry brands including Irene Neuwirth, Brent Neale, Alison Lou, AUrate, and Eva Fehren, all of which are committing to donating between 10 and 30 percent of sales to No Kid Hungry through at least to the end of March.

John Elliott

The LA-based designer has donated $10,000 to the UCLA Health Fund. In addition, in the hope of raising more money for the medical workers on the front lines of the crisis, John Elliot has created a promotion called "mainline for the frontline." His core mainline collection is now 25 percent off, and 10 percent of proceeds from this promotion will be donated to the UCLA Health Fund. They hope to raise $100,000.

Kenneth Cole

According to their website, Kenneth Cole will donate 20 percent of sales from kennethcole.com to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of those severely affected by the coronavirus.

Kering

The luxury French conglomerate has pledged to do its part in the fight against coronavirus. Kering is donating 3 million face masks to French health services. Brands under the Kering umbrella have also joined the fight against the virus: Gucci is prepared to make over one million masks and 55,000 pairs of medical overalls in Italy upon approval from medical authorities, and Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, who have factories based in France, are also prepared to produce masks upon approval. Kering has also made generous donations to hospitals across Italy, the Hubei Red Cross Foundation in China, and a donation to the Pasteur Institute, a private French nonprofit, to support research for COVID-19.

Love Classic

The stylish sock brand will be donating 10 percent of purchases to a nonprofit of the shopper's choice that's dedicated to fighting the coronavirus. All donations will be applied at checkout, along with the options to choose your organization.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Last week, the luxury French conglomerate announced that it'll be using the manufacturing facilities of its perfume and cosmetics brands—which include Dior, Guerlain, and Givenchy—to produce massive amounts of hydroalcoholic gel. The hydroalcoholic gel will be distributed to French health authorities free of charge. LVMH also has plans to donate 40 million face masks to French health services. According to the release, LVMH will continue making the gel for “as long as necessary, in connection with French health authorities.”

Mango

The fast-fashion brand based in Barcelona has pledged to donate two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain.

Mayhoola

The parent company of brands including Valentino, Balmain, and Pal Zileri have announced that they'll support two separate projects to help fight coronavirus in Italy. Mayhoola has also donated a new negative pressure ventilation installation to the Sacco hospital in Milan, and will donate 1 million euros to cover coronavirus-related expenses at that hospital. Mayhoola is donating another 1 million Euros to the Protezione Civile Italiana, which is the country’s civil protection service that deals with emergency events.

Michael Costello

Another Project Runway alum, LA-based designer Michael Costello has announced that his team will be producing 20,000 face masks. Costello has partnered up with a manufacturer that has specialized machinery to produce a cotton-nylon blend mask that offers a 70–74 percent air filtration effectiveness rate. Costello and his team plan to donate these masks to medical professionals and hospitals in LA.

Prabal Gurung

The brand announced via an Instagram post that the team is finalizing an actionable plan to manufacture PPE for medical workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Prabal Gurung has partnered with Governor Cuomo’s office and local hospitals in New York.

Prada

As of March 18, the fashion house is in the midst of production of 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks for healthcare workers. They are using their factory in Montone, Italy to produce them. The production plan provides for daily deliveries, which will be completed by April 6. Prada also donated six intensive care units to three of Milan’s biggest hospitals.

Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond announced in an Instagram post that he will be converting his New York office to a medical supplies donation center for health care workers. Kerby Jean-Raymond asked his Instagram followers to DM any leads on where to buy medical supplies, because he will also contribute $5,000 to purchase N95 masks, latex gloves, and so on. In addition to that, Kerby Jean-Raymond will be setting aside $50,000 in relief for minority and female-owned independent businesses who may be unable to make payroll or cover pressing costs to keep their businesses afloat.

Ralph Lauren

Announced in a letter on their website, The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is pledging $10 million toward COVID-19 relief. They plan to split these funds among different nonprofits. In addition to that, the Ralph Lauren team is assessing the technical requirements for medical-grade materials such as masks and other PPE. They plan to support the efforts and produce this equipment where possible.

Sergio Rossi

The luxury footwear label Sergio Rossi has made a donation of 100,000 euros to Milan’s Fatebenefratelli and Luigi Sacco hospitals. In addition to the donation, Sergio Rossi announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales at sergiorossi.com will be donated to fight COVID-19.

Staud

The LA based label has pledged to donate 10 percent of all purchases to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, supporting ongoing community efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti

The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation announced via press release that they are donating 1 million euros to support the fight against coronavirus. Their donation will benefit The Columbus Covid 2 Hospital, which was "officially inaugurated on March 21 and is expected to be fully operative next week."

Versace

Donatella Versace, along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck, has donated 200,000 euros to the ICU of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE