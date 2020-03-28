Today's Top Stories
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Spending Their First Days in Los Angeles

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • The couple initially returned to their Vancouver Island home in Canada, but are now reported to be living in Los Angeles in the United States.
      • The Sussexes are reportedly living on a "secluded compound" and relocated to the U.S. sometime before March 21, when United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel.

        Like most people these days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending a lot of time at home. Now, however, that home is in Los Angeles.

        According to a new report from People, Harry and Meghan have officially left the home they were staying on Vancouver Island in Canada and moved to the United States—specifically, to LA, where Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland lives.

        Not much is known about the Sussexes' LA life, but here's what we do know so far:

        • They're reportedly living on a "secluded compound." No surprises there—no one was expecting Harry and Meghan to suddenly abandon their longstanding quest for privacy.
          • They moved to LA sometime before March 21, when United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel.

              And, of course, we can assume that Harry and Meghan are spending a lot of their time in self-isolation doting on their adorable, 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

