Like most people these days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending a lot of time at home. Now, however, that home is in Los Angeles.

According to a new report from People, Harry and Meghan have officially left the home they were staying on Vancouver Island in Canada and moved to the United States—specifically, to LA, where Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland lives.

Not much is known about the Sussexes' LA life, but here's what we do know so far:

They're reportedly living on a "secluded compound." No surprises there—no one was expecting Harry and Meghan to suddenly abandon their longstanding quest for privacy.

They moved to LA sometime before March 21, when United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel.

They're keeping in touch with the rest of the royals, back in the UK. Last week, we learned that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 and since then, Harry has reportedly been in regular contact with his dad and both he and Meghan are said to be working to reconcile their differences with the rest of the royal family.

And, of course, we can assume that Harry and Meghan are spending a lot of their time in self-isolation doting on their adorable, 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

