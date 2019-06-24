us-politics-abortion-protest-social
Apparently, Meghan Markle Had Huge Plans for a Charity Long Before She Met Prince Harry

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • As reported in the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle reportedly had big plans for a charitable foundation that focused on "women and girls" since before she met Prince Harry.
    • It could be a hint as to one focus of many that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will prioritize going forward.

        I love this little tidbit as we continue to get more information about the new foundation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be setting up as a part of their household: Meghan, apparently before she even met Harry, was so connected to causes that centered around women and girls that she even had plans to start a charitable foundation of her own. Now she might get the opportunity: Sources say that one of the causes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to support center around "female education and sexual violence and, like the Royal Foundation, have a U.S. wing."

        According to Charlotte Wace for The Mail on Sunday, "The idea for a charitable venture was shelved when Meghan moved to Britain—but aspects may be revived following last week’s announcement that she and Harry are leaving the Royal Foundation."

        Meghan's work has already channeled some of these focuses. She worked with other women for a cookbook supporting the survivors of the Grenfell Tower incident, and visited the Hubb Community as a part of that work. Of her four official patronages, Smart Works in particular focuses on helping to dress and prepare women for future careers. She's also been a champion for women's causes for a long time—in 2015 she became Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership for the UN in 2015. In 2017, she visited Mumbai and Delhi with World Vision (in a much-loved green jacket) in a trip that focused on education and equality for young women.

        Let's also hope this leads to more cute photos of Meghan and Harry posing with adorable children:

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Yes, please.

