As reported in the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle reportedly had big plans for a charitable foundation that focused on "women and girls" since before she met Prince Harry.

It could be a hint as to one focus of many that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will prioritize going forward.

This comes in the wake of the news that Meghan and Harry are starting their own foundation after splitting from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Foundation (R.I.P., official Fab Four).

I love this little tidbit as we continue to get more information about the new foundation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be setting up as a part of their household: Meghan, apparently before she even met Harry, was so connected to causes that centered around women and girls that she even had plans to start a charitable foundation of her own. Now she might get the opportunity: Sources say that one of the causes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to support center around "female education and sexual violence and, like the Royal Foundation, have a U.S. wing."

According to Charlotte Wace for The Mail on Sunday, "The idea for a charitable venture was shelved when Meghan moved to Britain—but aspects may be revived following last week’s announcement that she and Harry are leaving the Royal Foundation."

Meghan's work has already channeled some of these focuses. She worked with other women for a cookbook supporting the survivors of the Grenfell Tower incident, and visited the Hubb Community as a part of that work. Of her four official patronages, Smart Works in particular focuses on helping to dress and prepare women for future careers. She's also been a champion for women's causes for a long time—in 2015 she became Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership for the UN in 2015. In 2017, she visited Mumbai and Delhi with World Vision (in a much-loved green jacket) in a trip that focused on education and equality for young women.

