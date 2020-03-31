Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently relocated from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Los Angeles.

Harry could receive diplomatic status in the U.S., which would allow him to get a green card, an immigration expert told the Telegraph.

After three years on a green card, Harry could apply for full U.S. citizenship.

What a month it's been for Sussex news! Last week, ahead of their last day as senior members of the royal family (hint: that's today), news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had moved from their temporary home on Canada's Vancouver Island to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles. Meghan, of course, is American, but Harry will need some kind of visa to stay in the U.S. long term. And according to the Telegraph, he's likely to be granted diplomatic status to solve that problem.

Expert Matteo Carrera, an immigration law researcher at New York's Cardozo Law School, told the paper that Harry, being a pretty major royal and all, would probably receive an A1 visa (if he hasn't already been granted it), which is reserved for "diplomats and government officials." From there, Carrera said, he could "adjust his status to a green card." After three years on the green card, Harry could apply for full U.S. citizenship.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry shared their last ever post on the @sussexroyal Instagram account to mark their impending departure from the senior royal family. "What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the caption read.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the Sussexes said. "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

