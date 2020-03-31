image
Prince Harry Is Likely to Receive Diplomatic Status in the U.S.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently relocated from Vancouver Island, Canada, to Los Angeles.
  • Harry could receive diplomatic status in the U.S., which would allow him to get a green card, an immigration expert told the Telegraph.
  • After three years on a green card, Harry could apply for full U.S. citizenship.

    What a month it's been for Sussex news! Last week, ahead of their last day as senior members of the royal family (hint: that's today), news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had moved from their temporary home on Canada's Vancouver Island to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles. Meghan, of course, is American, but Harry will need some kind of visa to stay in the U.S. long term. And according to the Telegraph, he's likely to be granted diplomatic status to solve that problem.

    Expert Matteo Carrera, an immigration law researcher at New York's Cardozo Law School, told the paper that Harry, being a pretty major royal and all, would probably receive an A1 visa (if he hasn't already been granted it), which is reserved for "diplomats and government officials." From there, Carrera said, he could "adjust his status to a green card." After three years on the green card, Harry could apply for full U.S. citizenship.

    View this post on Instagram

    As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    On Monday, Meghan and Harry shared their last ever post on the @sussexroyal Instagram account to mark their impending departure from the senior royal family. "What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the caption read.

    "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the Sussexes said. "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

