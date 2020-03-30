Matisyahu Performs At NYC Jewish Solidarity March
Today's Top Stories
1
America Is Crushing on My Boyfriend Andrew Cuomo
image
2
Vanessa Carlton Lives in the Now
image
3
Fashion Comes Together to Fight Coronavirus
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-HBO-VEEP
4
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has All the, Uh, Right Answers
image
5
How to Build a Mini Gym at Home

Meghan and Harry Just Posted Their Last-Ever Sussex Royal Instagram

Tomorrow marks their last-ever day as senior royals.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Samir HusseinGetty Images

It's the end of an Instagram era for the Sussexes. On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted their final Instagram post to their @SussexRoyal account, signaling a symbolic transition to their new life now that they're settling down in their new home in Los Angeles.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the couple wrote. "While you may not see us here, the work continues." (No, those are not tears in my eyes!)

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, this marks the final time the couple will post under the @SussexRoyal handle; it also marks the end of SussexRoyal.com. Starting April 1, the couple will begin their new life, away from their senior royal duties.

View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

After the shock announcement in January that the pair would be stepping down as senior royals, the couple has had to make a lot of changes. In the future, the pair will focus on their own nonprofit organization (which will not be called Sussex Royal). One goal is for Harry's sustainable tourism venture Travalyst to be recognized as a nonprofit organization in the U.K.

The pair will be represented by PR firm Sunshine Sachs in New York. They will not have any other royal communication members representing them or representing their future engagements, according to Scobie.

The most interesting development of them all (at least to me) is that Harry and Meghan will keep their royal titles, but will not use them. According to a Sussex spokesperson, over the next few months, fans of this royal couple should expect the family to keep it very low-key, and to assume the public will not hear anything from them for a couple of months.

It's very bittersweet, but at least we have Markle's voiceover in Disney's new documentary, Elephant, to look forward to!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
The Sussexes Will Spend Summer With the Queen
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
How Meghan and Harry "Snubbed" Kate and Will
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Fans Love This Accident Meme of Queen Elizabeth
image Kate and Will Are Symbolically Leading Monarchy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The Nook Children Hospice Kate Middleton Takes Off Her Engagement Ring
image Harry Could Lose Titles If He Becomes a US Citizen
image Harry & Meghan Plan a UK Birthday Party for Archie
prince william kate middleton inside kensington palace New Photos Offer a Peek Inside Kensington Palace
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit Kate & William Discuss Pandemic Mental Health
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry & Meghan Emailed the Queen about Royal Exit
image Meghan and Harry Def Want Another Baby
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Meghan Is Serious About Her Quarantine Precautions