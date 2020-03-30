Meghan and Harry Just Posted Their Last-Ever Sussex Royal Instagram

It's the end of an Instagram era for the Sussexes. On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted their final Instagram post to their @SussexRoyal account, signaling a symbolic transition to their new life now that they're settling down in their new home in Los Angeles.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the couple wrote. "While you may not see us here, the work continues." (No, those are not tears in my eyes!)

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, this marks the final time the couple will post under the @SussexRoyal handle; it also marks the end of SussexRoyal.com. Starting April 1, the couple will begin their new life, away from their senior royal duties.

After the shock announcement in January that the pair would be stepping down as senior royals, the couple has had to make a lot of changes. In the future, the pair will focus on their own nonprofit organization (which will not be called Sussex Royal). One goal is for Harry's sustainable tourism venture Travalyst to be recognized as a nonprofit organization in the U.K.

The pair will be represented by PR firm Sunshine Sachs in New York. They will not have any other royal communication members representing them or representing their future engagements, according to Scobie.

The most interesting development of them all (at least to me) is that Harry and Meghan will keep their royal titles, but will not use them. According to a Sussex spokesperson, over the next few months, fans of this royal couple should expect the family to keep it very low-key, and to assume the public will not hear anything from them for a couple of months.

It's very bittersweet, but at least we have Markle's voiceover in Disney's new documentary, Elephant, to look forward to!

