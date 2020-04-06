Hot Girl Meg is just warming up! Following the release of her new EP, Suga, Megan Thee Stallion is on the cover of Marie Claire's May issue, and she promises this summer will be a scorcher. The rapper is currently balancing online school, music, and overall just being a bad b*tch.

“I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music,” she tells Marie Claire. “When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

In Meg's Pop Quiz video, where MC asks cover stars to answer questions about themselves, we learn that twerking is her favorite dance move (no surprise here!), how she made her first dollar (in second grade), she can't get Roddy Ricch's "High Fashion" out of her head (same), and why she refuses to go on a date to a restaurant.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's full Pop Quiz video, above, then read her May 2020 cover story here.

