Several pieces of royal memorabilia are currently up for auction in the United Kingdom, including an unearthed letter written by Princess Diana in 1989.

The letter, which was written on Kensington Palace letter-head and signed by Prince William and Prince Harry in addition to Diana, is being auctioned off by William George.

The current bid for the letter is £7,500 (or about $9,300).

Princess Diana was famous for her love of sending heartfelt, handwritten notes. Now, royal fans are getting a new look at an unearthed note the late royal wrote in the late eighties, nearly a decade before her untimely death in August 1997.

The letter in question (which is being auctioned in the U.K. by auction house William George) is dated June 21, 1989, to be exact. Diana penned the note on official Kensington Palace letter-head as a thank you to Sergeant George Plumb of Scotland Yard’s elite Close Protection Group, who helped organize a special motorcycle display for her oldest son, Prince William’s, 7th birthday, according to People.

What makes the letter extra special are the additional signatures—from birthday boy Will and his younger brother, Prince Harry, who was just five-years-old at the time.

The letter reads:

"Dear Sgt Plumb, It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William’s birthday. I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!

I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations! This comes with our warmest possible thanks.



Yours sincerely Diana, William, Harry."

Take a look at scans of the letter below:

THE WILLIAM GEORGE AUCTION HOUSE

THE WILLIAM GEORGE AUCTION HOUSE

The letter, along with a few other pieces of royal family memorabilia, were acquired by a private London-based collector from Sgt. Plumb three years ago, according to People. Bidding on the letter is open until April 23 and the bid currently stands at £7,500 (or about $9,300). The next minimum bid is £8,000 (or about $9,960)—you know, if you're interested.

