While the Sussex family has been self-isolating in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, has been reaching new milestones.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the 11-month-old baby has "mastered cruising" and is "desperate to talk."

Nicholl also shared updates about Harry and Meghan's new nonprofit, Archewell, and how they're keeping in touch with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, while practicing social distancing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is breezing through milestones during his COVID-19 quarantining, apparently.

In a new interview with ET Online, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the 11-month-old royal, who celebrates his first birthday in less than a month (on May 6, so mark your calendars) is growing up fast.

"I spoke to someone who had been sent a video of Archie a few weeks back. He said that he is super cute and a really, really happy little boy," she said. "He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy."

According to Nicholl, the Sussexes are believed to be practicing social distancing together in a rented "ocean-facing villa" in Malibu, California, where they're "keeping a low profile." Harry and Meghan are also keeping busy working on their new nonprofit organization, Archewell.

"This isn't a couple that like to sit still and do nothing. I'm told they're really quite busy. ...They are hard at work," Nicholl said. "I was told that the couple were not planning to release the new name of their foundation, Archewell, for a couple of weeks or certainly until the spotlight was not on the coronavirus pandemic. But they were pipped to the post by a British newspaper who managed to obtain documents that they had filed in the U.S. last month trademarking, copyrighting the name Archewell. They really felt that they didn't want a load of speculation out there. They want the focus to be on the coronavirus pandemic. They personally felt quite awkward that they'd been forced into making a statement about something they weren't quite ready to share with the world."

Nicholl also shared a pretty devastating update from the secret lives of Sussexes: Because of COVID-19 precautions, the family still haven't been able to visit Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, since their move to Los Angeles.

"My understanding is that they've been keeping in touch through social media, not actually seeing each other in person, which must be incredibly hard for Meghan being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away," Nicholl explained. "And equally difficult, one would imagine, for Doria because she hasn't been able to see Archie. But I am told by reliable sources that they're taking social distancing and the government guidelines very seriously indeed."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here