Amy Schumer Accidentally Named Her Son Something Pretty Explicit

By Emily Dixon
Noam GalaiGetty Images
  • Amy Schumer revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, that she and husband Chris Fischer had legally changed their son's name.
  • Schumer and Fischer initially gave their son the name Gene Attell Fischer, with Gene's middle name a tribute to their friend, comedian Dave Attell.
  • The couple realized, however, that Gene Attell sounded more than a little like "genital," and promptly changed his middle name to David.

    Ah, to spend months poring over baby books and testing out name combinations, only to finally settle on the perfect baby name—and realize, almost a year later, that you've called your son "genital." That, hilariously, is exactly what happened to Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer, who originally named their son Gene Attell Fischer—his middle name a tribute to their friend, comedian Dave Attell. Which, while a lovely name, could be easily twisted by future schoolyard bullies into "genital fisher," Schumer said in the latest episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith.

    "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer," Schumer said, as People reports. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son 'genital.'"

    View this post on Instagram

    Wild route

    A post shared by @ amyschumer on

    Podcast guest and Schumer's friend Claudia O’Doherty admitted that her mom had first recognized the issue. "My mom was like, 'Amy’s called her son 'genital.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then, she was right."

    Fortunately, Gene's new middle name still pays tribute to Dave Attell, with an added nod to Schumer's dad, Gordon David Schumer. And speaking of Gordon: Amy and Gene made a very sweet visit to his home last month, holding up a sign outside his window reading, "Hi Grandpa! We love you!" to abide by social distancing rules. Cute!

    View this post on Instagram

    Visiting dad

    A post shared by @ amyschumer on

