Lizzo Posted a Vital Message on Instagram About Tackling Self-Hatred

By Emily Dixon
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Lizzo showcased her incredible body in a new Instagram video, as she posed in lacy lingerie.
  • She accompanied the clip with an important message about combating self-hatred, encouraging her followers to "focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today."
  • "self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch," Lizzo wrote.

    It's not easy to nurture your mental health while in quarantine, without access to many of your usual self-care mechanisms, as Lizzo just pointed out on Instagram. Posting a gorgeous clip of herself posing in a black lace teddy (truly, who on this earth is hotter than Lizzo?), she shared a vital message with her followers about recognizing and resisting self-hatred.

    "focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today," she wrote. "This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines.... self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch."

    In her 2019 cover interview with Elle, Lizzo explained why she prioritizes self-care and self-love. "I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself," she said. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television...by lack of representation."

    "My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people," she continued. "But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?"

