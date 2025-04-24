Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
I didn't think it was possible to out-little black dress Selena Gomez, but it just goes to show: You should never underestimate Miley Cyrus. The pop star has been churning out glamorous noir gowns—one after the other—for the entirety of 2025, effectively leaving Hollywood's biggest LBD ambassador in the dust.
The obsession started taking hold the first week of January, when Cyrus attended the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a floor-length cut-out dress from Celine. Fans were stunned by its normalcy, but no one could have predicted the gown would be a catalyst for dozens of LBDs to come.
In the months since then, Cyrus has kicked her LBD representation into overdrive. She's worn the mainstream dress style exclusively, dressing in all-black for every red carpet she attends. She wore two styles at the Oscars, two more for SNL's 50 year anniversary special, and three different designs at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The "Used to Be Young" singer took a brief hiatus this week, in order to prioritize her second-favorite outfit equation (pinstriped button-downs and jeans), but as of last night, she's is back in full force.
On April 23, Cyrus stepped out for her third consecutive day of promotional work in New York City, for her upcoming album Something Beautiful. She was, once again, dressed entirely in black, sporting a mock-neck maxi dress by Coperni with a dangerous thigh-high slit.
Despite her simplistic dress choice, Cyrus was the physical embodiment of the '80s glam-rock aesthetic. She accessorized with retro sunglasses, sheer tights, and a pair of glossy ankle-strap pumps.
Her dress also boasted an unexpected built-in accessory. It came equipped with a leather belt that circled around her waist, before looping down beneath the high-slit.
This comes only two months after Taylor Swift debuted a ruby-encrusted "T" thigh chain at the Grammy Awards (which later became her Super Bowl necklace). The viral moment, combined with Cyrus's unusual harness, might just be the early stages of a massive incoming trend.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
