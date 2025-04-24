I didn't think it was possible to out-little black dress Selena Gomez, but it just goes to show: You should never underestimate Miley Cyrus. The pop star has been churning out glamorous noir gowns—one after the other—for the entirety of 2025, effectively leaving Hollywood's biggest LBD ambassador in the dust.

The obsession started taking hold the first week of January, when Cyrus attended the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a floor-length cut-out dress from Celine. Fans were stunned by its normalcy, but no one could have predicted the gown would be a catalyst for dozens of LBDs to come.

In the months since then, Cyrus has kicked her LBD representation into overdrive. She's worn the mainstream dress style exclusively, dressing in all-black for every red carpet she attends. She wore two styles at the Oscars, two more for SNL's 50 year anniversary special, and three different designs at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus's LBD obsession started at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, with a custom-made Celine gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Used to Be Young" singer took a brief hiatus this week, in order to prioritize her second-favorite outfit equation (pinstriped button-downs and jeans), but as of last night, she's is back in full force.

On April 23, Cyrus stepped out for her third consecutive day of promotional work in New York City, for her upcoming album Something Beautiful. She was, once again, dressed entirely in black, sporting a mock-neck maxi dress by Coperni with a dangerous thigh-high slit.

Cyrus continued her LBD obsession on April 23 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite her simplistic dress choice, Cyrus was the physical embodiment of the '80s glam-rock aesthetic. She accessorized with retro sunglasses, sheer tights, and a pair of glossy ankle-strap pumps.

Her dress also boasted an unexpected built-in accessory. It came equipped with a leather belt that circled around her waist, before looping down beneath the high-slit.

This comes only two months after Taylor Swift debuted a ruby-encrusted "T" thigh chain at the Grammy Awards (which later became her Super Bowl necklace). The viral moment, combined with Cyrus's unusual harness, might just be the early stages of a massive incoming trend.