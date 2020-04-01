To thank healthcare staff working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo sent lunches to 26 hospitals across the country.

"You guys are heroes! And so the least I could do was just send you some lunch," she said in a video. "I hope you guys enjoy the food, I hope it puts a smile on your face, and I hope that you feel loved and appreciated because you really truly are."

Lizzo also encouraged her fans to donate to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund where possible.

Can we all share a moment of gratitude for the gift that is Lizzo, please? Yet another reason to commit to a lifetime of devotion: She sent lunch to hospital staff across the country, in order to thank them for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to People, Lizzo's already sent food to 26 hospitals, and plans to continue the donation spree.

Among the hospitals Lizzo donated to was Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit; she sent staff a cute video message, subsequently shared on the hospital's Twitter. "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic. It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines," she says in the clip. "Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. We’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you every single day."

Staff at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle also received lunch and a personal message from Lizzo. "Shout out to all of y’all for being so brave and working so hard, and making sure that we’re safe and healthy, and healing people! That is incredible—you guys are heroes! And so the least I could do was just send you some lunch," she said. "I hope you guys enjoy the food, I hope it puts a smile on your face, and I hope that you feel loved and appreciated because you really truly are."

I'll say it once again: Lizzo is a gift.

