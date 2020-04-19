Today's Top Stories
Lizzo Sang "A Change Is Gonna Come" at "One World: Together at Home"

"We do not deserve Lizzo."

By Jenny Hollander
Theo WargoGetty Images

Of all the outstanding performers at "One World: Together at Home," the Lady Gaga-organized concert in honor of COVID-19 relief efforts, one was particularly breathtaking: Lizzo, who delivered a breathtaking rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come." Lizzo doesn't need a band, a sound engineer, or even a stage—her vocals speak for themselves.

Lady Gaga shared a video of herself enjoying Lizzo's performance, saying: "Get ready for this. Ugh. My angel. You're my queen, Lizzo, I love you. I love you. Thank you for being so talented and sharing your gift with the world, I love you."

Here's Lizzo's performance:

And here's Lady Gaga commenting on it:

Twitter agreed with Lady Gaga, clearly:

Lizzo has shown her support for the people at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic before now, too: She sent lunch to 26 hospitals across the country, saying in a video: "You guys are heroes! And so the least I could do was just send you some lunch. I hope you guys enjoy the food, I hope it puts a smile on your face, and I hope that you feel loved and appreciated because you really truly are."

