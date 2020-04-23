Today's Top Stories
1
The Palace Shared New Photos of Prince Louis
2
My Life Became an Episode of 'SVU'
3
COVID-19 Has Women Re-Thinking Motherhood
4
Easy Homemade Hair Masks for Healthier Strands
5
Gird Your Loins: Chris Pine Is an RBG Fan

Chrissy Teigen Shared an Adorable Video of Luna Performing Ariana Grande's "NASA"

By Emily Dixon
Monica SchipperGetty Images

    At this point, I'm not sure whether Ariana Grande owes the Teigen-Legends a check for their unending promotion of her 2019 song "NASA," or whether the Teigen-Legends should be compensating Ariana Grande for keeping their family entertained for a solid year.

    As you'll already be aware, Luna really, really loves "NASA," and has performed the song on mom Chrissy Teigen's Instagram before (Teigen and John Legend are also fans, dancing to the song to celebrate the latter's 11th Grammy win back in January). And after she was gifted a karaoke machine, she seized the opportunity to level up her performance.

    View this post on Instagram

    cousin @pasha_speaks got us a karaoke machine!

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    Teigen shared a series of videos of Luna singing with the machine (a gift from her cousin, Pasha), while Miles danced along. In clips posted on Teigen's Instagram story, Luna first performed Selena Gomez' "Hands to Myself"—the wedding song of her stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh. Next up was Legend's upcoming single, "I Do," a song previously performed by her little brother, Miles. Initially, Luna needed a little mic training, as provided by her expert dad.

    Finally, Luna made it to "NASA," by which point she'd fully mastered singing into the microphone. The performance was confident; moving; powerful; a glimpse of a glittering musical career to come. Something to ponder: Will Luna Stephens pip John Legend to that 12th Grammy?

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Teigen Got Very Real About Parenting
    Chrissy Threw a Wedding for Luna's Stuffed Animals
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Lily Aldridge Is Ready for Her Mogul Moment
    Does Prince Louis Look Like Kate Middleton's Dad?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Are Harry and Francesca Still Together?
    Kim, Kris, and MJ Twinned With Blonde Hair
    Ariana Doesn't Like Being Impersonated on TikTok
    Megan Thee Stallion Talked Making Her Mom Proud
    The Palace Shared New Photos of Prince Louis
    Harry's Biographer Says He Won't Be Happy In L.A.
    Gird Your Loins: Chris Pine Is an RBG Fan
    How Prince Louis Might Spend His Birthday Tomorrow