Today's Top Stories
1
'Little Fires Everywhere' Is a '90s Time Capsule
2
Free People's Jeans Sale Is Giving Me Life
3
WORTH IT: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
4
Read 'Anna K' Even If You Didn't Read the Original
5
Actress Katherine McNamara's Fave Face Mask Is $5

Miles Stephens Sang Dad John Legend's New Single in an Adorable Instagram Video

image
By Emily Dixon
image
David CrottyGetty Images
  • John Legend and Charlie Puth have a new single on the way, titled, "I Do."
  • Someone who's already got the lyrics down? His 1-year-old son, Miles Stephens.
  • Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of Miles singing along to the upcoming single on Instagram.

    Yes, it might feel like we've all collectively summited Everest to make it to Thursday, and the concept of Friday feels like a whole other mountain range altogether, but we've very nearly made it another week, friends! If you need a quick gulp of Gatorade (yes, I've overstretched this metaphor, and yes, it's very apparent I know nothing about mountain climbing or literally any other physical activity) to get you through today, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's Instagram account; more specifically, enjoy this delightful video of Miles Stephens singing along to an upcoming John Legend single, "I Do":

    View this post on Instagram

    do you love daddy’s new song I do I doooooo

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    Legend gave a little extra detail about the single on Twitter: It's a collaboration with Charlie Puth, and it won't be long until it's released. "We made this chorus very easy for Miles to pronounce, @charlieputh," he tweeted. "#IDo coming soon...."

    Wondering what Luna's been up to while Miles has been working on his vocals? Well, she's also a fan of the new single. On her Instagram story, Teigen shared a video of both Luna and Miles dancing to the track, with Luna seizing the opportunity to perform her own rendition too.

    Luna's non-musical pursuits, meanwhile, include following her mom literally everywhere. Teigen posted a photo of herself attempting to work on her laptop, with Luna's head under her robe; she captioned it, "if u are thinking about having children, wonderful! but know u can’t do shit alone ever again ever." Enjoy:

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Chrissy Threw a Wedding for Luna's Stuffed Animals
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
    Chrissy Shared the Brutal Reality of Giving Birth
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Philip & The Queen Reunite After 2 Years Apart
    How Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Doing in LA
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Chrissy Teigen Got Very Real About Parenting
    Taylor Secretly Helped Out a Small Record Store
    Meghan and Harry's New Out-of-Office Message
    Harry Won't Accept Work That Mocks Royal Family
    No, Brad and Jen Are Not Getting Married Again
    Harry and Meghan Hired Some Fancy New Bodyguards
    Critics Review Meghan Markle in 'Elephant' Doc
    Meghan and Harry Want to Settle Down In Malibu