The Jorts Trend Revival Doesn't Have to Be Controversial
Celebrities aren't the only ones who can pull them off. I would know—I finally tried them.
People tend to have big feelings about denim trends. Millennials react to low-rise jeans like picky toddlers react to broccoli. Whispers of a skinny jean comeback from fall 2024's denim trend report sent everyone except Meghan Markle, a noted skinny jean fan, running for the hills. And then there's the low-slung, skater-adjacent, baggy jorts trend—a denim subset that divides the jeans-wearing nation in half.
Jorts, by today's working definition, are loose jean shorts with hemlines landing anywhere from mid-thigh to Bermuda-length territory. Their hems are usually distressed, making half the Internet feel the same way. TikToks demonstrate how to style the jorts trend, which have views in the hundreds of thousands, but there's no consensus in the comments on whether they're on the good or bad trend list. Some people think they're the end-all-summer essential; others believe they're reminiscent of '90s dads—not in a complimentary way—and need to be cut into Daisy Dukes stat.
I used to be a never-jorts-wearer. I associated jorts with, yes, my dad in the '90s and also the Twilight wolf pack. But constant exposure has made me reconsider, as that tends to go with many of the trends adopted en masse by celebrities—from chunky '80s jewelry to bubble-hem skirts.
Gigi Hadid currently styles her Frame jorts with her merry little Miu Miu Arcadie bag, red Adidas sneakers, and a see-and-be-seen attitude. Hailey Bieber was an early adopter and has been on the jorts beat since 2023, styling her mid-thigh, distressed-hem pairs with oversized jackets and an It sneaker. (Her husband Justin also has a Bottega Veneta pair for his-and-hers jorts action.) Charli XCX, rather than wearing brat green, has instead spent her brat summer in a range of baggy denim Bermuda shorts and tiny crop tops.
Sure, A-listers can make anything look good by virtue of being celebs—but the trend is not just for them. Like intrepid fashion pioneers who cleared the Nike racks at Dick's Sporting Goods in pursuit of the athletic shorts trend, they've also dove into the halls of denim history to reclaim jorts in real life and prove they look good.
Street style—of the generally cool people, not just celebrities variety—has been filled with knee-grazing jorts. I've clocked them styled with baby tees, semi-sheer button-downs, and alongside strong-shouldered blazers with a bra top underneath. At Paris Couture Week this summer, jorts were as common as kitten-heel flip-flops and Kylie Jenner sightings (i.e., everywhere). Madé Lapuerta, founder of Data But Make It Fashion, first ran a Tweet analysis on jorts in April and found they'd increased 75% in popularity. Just for Marie Claire, she reran the numbers in July: Analyzing a fresh data set covering July 11 to July 16, she reported another 13% spike increase in jorts popularity.
All those outfits achieve a sense of ease and some utilitarian ruggedness, perfect for a high-low juxtaposition outfit. Sure, a baggy jort with an equally baggy T-shirt and trendy sneakers isn't that interesting, but a jort with a demure sheer top or a jacket and crop combination, plus a directional flat or a low heel? Now we're talking fashion.
Jorts' controversial length also works in their favor. All that extra fabric is pretty functional—comfortable swishing around your legs—the sweatpants of summer shorts, if you will. I ordered an AGOLDE pair of jorts for science and wore them to Marie Claire's office. Coworkers I trust said my combination of a blazer, tee, jorts, and mesh flats was "actually pretty cute," so it won't be the last time I wear them.
To the jort naysayers, I say, never say never. Like with New Balance sneakers and flannels and turtlenecks, our dads in the '90s were on to something good.
