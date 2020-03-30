In perhaps the most enjoyable display of quarantine boredom so far, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw a wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh.

The whole event was livestreamed on Instagram, with Teigen as officiant.

Legend performed a cover of Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself" at the ceremony.

Be honest: By this point, you've exhausted every option on Netflix, powered through your bookshelf, and had every conversation with your roommates that you suspect it's possible to have. You have two choices: 1. While away the hours on Twitter until it's finally, blessedly, time to go to bed once more, or 2. Let things get a little weird. Naturally, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chose the latter, throwing a full wedding (including reception) for daughter Luna's favorite stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh (one is a rabbit, and one is a lamb, and I still haven't figured out which is which).

The whole event, because the Teigen-Legends are nothing but generous, was streamed on Teigen's Instagram story. "People are slowly trickling in for the wedding of the century," she began the stream. "We're excited. It's a beautiful day out. It's a good day for a wedding. I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I've found is they are everlasting."

Teigen also served as officiant, delivering a moving tribute to Chloe and Nosh's timeless love. "26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship.It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well?" she said. "They've loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on one another and they’ve never spent a night apart. They’ve had the support of their family and loved ones since day one, and we cherish the love they have between each other."

What's more, there was a live performance by John Legend himself. He performed the couple of the moment's favorite song, Selena Gomez' "Hands to Myself," and while I could attempt to describe it in words, I really think it's best you watch it for yourself.

