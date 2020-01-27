John Legend collected yet another Grammy last night, winning his eleventh trophy alongside DJ Khaled and the late Nipsey Hussle for the song "Higher." (Legend paid tribute to Hussle alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, and YG with a performance at the awards show.) And Legend and Chrissy Teigen knew exactly how to celebrate: By dancing and singing to Ariana Grande's "NASA" while getting ready for the after party. Teigen posted a clip of the cute moment on Twitter, writing, "11rh Grammy. Congrats my love, let’s have a drank." (Yes, that's "11rh"; she followed up with, "lol 11rh.")

11rh Grammy. Congrats my love, let’s have a drank pic.twitter.com/CcQdYTVNcJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 27, 2020

lol 11rh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 27, 2020

"NASA" has long been a firm favorite in the Teigen-Legend household—remember back in December, when Teigen posted a video on her Instagram story of herself and daughter Luna Stephens singing along? Their allegiance to the song is also 100% the reason why I, a diligent reporter of all Teigen-Legend news, have made it a permanent fixture in my monthly playlists, because it's now thoroughly lodged in my head. Ariana! You owe this family a check!

Both Teigen and Legend mourned Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday, throughout the night. "Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today," Teigen tweeted. "This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb." After the night wrapped up, she posted, "home. kissed my family hard tonight. love you guys."

Legend echoed the sentiment, tweeting, "I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here