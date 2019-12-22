image
Today's Top Stories
1
Women of Color Ruled Last Night's Debate
image
2
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
3
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Underestimate Megan Abbott If You Dare

Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Videos of Her and Luna Stephens Singing in the Car

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2
Lars NikiGetty Images
  • There is an abundance of talent in the Teigen/Legend household, and Chrissy Teigen illustrated that fact in a new series of videos on her Instagram Story.
    • In the clips, Chrissy and her daughter, Luna Stephens, belt out Ariana Grande's hit "NASA" in the backseat of a car.
      • In one clip, Chrissy used a cute, sparkly cheek filter that Luna was fascinated with.

        John Legend is not the only person in his family with musical talent. Chrissy Teigen proved that with a series of new videos on her Instagram Story.

        In the clips, Chrissy and her daughter, Luna Stephens, are in the backseat of a car, fully jamming out (and singing along) to Ariana Grande's hit, "NASA." Chrissy makes a quick appearance at the beginning of the clips, but the real star of the videos is Luna. Then again, when is Luna not the real star if she's involved in something?

        The mother-daughter Ariana Grande duet is adorable enough on its own, but in one of the clips, Chrissy used a very cute, sparkly cheek filter and Luna was totally fascinated by it.

        "What is this?" she asks, hiding from the filter against the side of her carseat and then popping out again to make it reappear on her face.

        "It's a sparkle filter," Chrissy explains.

        Check out the videos below, courtesy of a Luna fan account:

        View this post on Instagram

        💫 L U N A 💫

        A post shared by Luna Stephens (@lunasimone1) on

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Chrissy Teigen Shut Down a Troll's Cleavage Shame
        image
        John Legend: Luna Isn't Ready to Be a Big Sister
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Royals attend church Queen Elizabeth Attends Church in Green Ensemble
        AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Red Carpet Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Hitched
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Trooping The Colour The Queen Posed With All Her Heirs for Christmas
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Surprise: Meghan and Harry Took Archie to Canada
        TrevorLIVE NY 2019 Ashley & Cara Took a VERY Romantic Trip to Morocco
        The Royal Variety Performance 2018 Harry & Meghan Share a Throwback to Last Christmas
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 1 Justin Trudeau Welcomed Meghan & Harry to Canada
        Monster Jam Celebrity Event The Paparazzi Made Hilary Duff's Son Cry
        The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Facilities At The Richmond Adult Community College Prince Philip Doesn't Plan to Skip Christmas
        The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Will Make You Teary