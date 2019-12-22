There is an abundance of talent in the Teigen/Legend household, and Chrissy Teigen illustrated that fact in a new series of videos on her Instagram Story.

John Legend is not the only person in his family with musical talent. Chrissy Teigen proved that with a series of new videos on her Instagram Story.

In the clips, Chrissy and her daughter, Luna Stephens, are in the backseat of a car, fully jamming out (and singing along) to Ariana Grande's hit, "NASA." Chrissy makes a quick appearance at the beginning of the clips, but the real star of the videos is Luna. Then again, when is Luna not the real star if she's involved in something?

The mother-daughter Ariana Grande duet is adorable enough on its own, but in one of the clips, Chrissy used a very cute, sparkly cheek filter and Luna was totally fascinated by it.

"What is this?" she asks, hiding from the filter against the side of her carseat and then popping out again to make it reappear on her face.

"It's a sparkle filter," Chrissy explains.

Check out the videos below, courtesy of a Luna fan account:

