Serena Williams Completes Her Pivot From Tennis Fashion Star to Full-Time Style Mogul in a Louis Vuitton Suit
The former Olympian isn't just dressing up for the court anymore.
Serena Williams retired from tennis almost two years ago. And now that she's made the full transition from athlete to beauty brand owner, and court style to street style, Williams has fully entered her fashion phase.
Yesterday, July 25, Serena Williams attended the "Prelude To The Olympics" party at the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum in Paris, sporting a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble styled by Kesha Mcleod. She wore an all black, three-piece suit that featured a tailored vest with a plunging neckline and a matching blazer, both fastened with bright white buttons. On bottom, fitted trousers with a subtle flare and shiny satin pointed-toe pumps.
She delivered a pop of color through her blue and green checkered Louis Vuitton mini trunk, designed by Pharrell Williams from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Other color pops came through her long platinum blonde locks laying in stark contrast against the dark suit, and Williams's shimmering purple eyeshadow.
Williams's recent style choices have mostly consisted of pink-on-pink glamour. Late last month, front row at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show for Milan Fashion Week, she wore a monochromatic ballet slipper pink pantsuit, complete with a matching belt, a sheer button-down shirt, and coordinating bra.
A week prior, Williams sparkled in a sheer pink corset dress, diamonds, and pink gemstones at Tribeca Film Festival. And back in April, for Byrdie's Spring Beauty Issue, Williams was styled in the same shade for a dramatic ballerina-esque look.
Williams's new style era culminated at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where she changed outfits eight (!) times to host the broadcast. Her looks ranged from a black custom Armani Privé gown to an Elle Woods-esque pink mini dress by Galia Lahav.
Yesterday's look also points to a pivot away from the feminine silhouettes she's become known for toward a more tailored, business-glam aesthetic. And Williams is far from the only celebrity trying the "office siren" style. Sabrina Carpenter was recently spotted in a Clueless-adjacent plaid skirt suit, while Ayo Edebiri wore a turquoise Bermuda short suit set. Zendaya recently wore a vintage neon green pencil skirt suit set by Mugler to promote Challengers, and Kendall Jenner also buttoned up in an olive double-breasted suit jacket and pleated trousers.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
