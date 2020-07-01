Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth are engaged in a battle to the death (I presume) to become the internet's favorite Chris.

Chris Pine was recently photographed carrying a bag of books from an independent bookstore while wearing a mask—and was promptly declared "The Best Chris."

Which Chris do you think deserves the crown?

I choose to believe that when Chrises Pine, Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth, each individually signed up to their respective superhero movies, they were presented with medieval swords engraved with the names of their fellow Chrises, and instructed that to be knighted the One True Chris, they must soak those names in the blood of their rivals. You might enjoy debating the merits of your preferred Chris over Twitter, internet! But little do you know that only one may survive, and the rest must perish in bloody combat! Little do you know the weight of your retweets!

Anyway, the point is, Chris Pine has taken the lead in the eyes of the internet, leaving Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth in the dust thanks to two candid photos. In the snaps, Pine carries an overstuffed paper bag from independent Los Angeles bookstore Skylight Books, while correctly wearing a face mask in accordance with coronavirus guidelines. And since mask wearing has become an inexplicably controversial matter of late (what if you just...didn't want to kill the elderly and immunocompromised for the sake of exposing a few more inches of face to the open air, anti-maskers?), said photos quickly went viral, thanks to @Rachael_Conrad on Twitter:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020

Listen: I agree that Chris Pine seems like a delight, and I want to comb through all the books he bought and maybe attend a book club with him, and I am happy to see him wearing a mask, and I enjoy these photos very much. But Pine: I know you are also a rescue dog owner. How am I to believe you're serious about winning this war when you didn't seize the opportunity to include your dog in this obviously highly photograph-able outing? Lives are at stake, Pine! Lives are at stake!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.