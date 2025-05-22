A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Ban Collaboration Is the Secret to His Incredibly Cool Red Carpet Looks—And They’d Fit Right Into Rihanna’s Wardrobe
The rapper's been road-testing his new Ray-Ban collab from the Met Gala to Cannes.
I don’t often draw inspiration from the men on my Instagram feed, but A$AP Rocky and his perfect Ray-Ban sunglasses are compelling me to change my perspective. The rapper’s recently launched debut collection with the heritage label has quickly risen to the top of my must-buy list.
When the Harlem-born rapper was announced as Ray-Ban Studios' first-ever Creative Director earlier this year, I was instantly eager to see what would come from his upcoming collections. The first of these, launched in late April, is called the Blacked Out Collection. It's a tightly edited three-piece selection consisting of silhouettes in, as you might expect, all-black shades finished with gold detailing.
If some of the styles look familiar, it's because Rocky has rarely been seen without them. The one-of-a-kind edition of the Wayfarer Puffer shades he wore to the Met Gala was crafted with an oversized 18kt gold logo and 0.50 to 1.30 carats of natural diamonds and gemstones. Later, he appeared on the Cannes red carpet (alongside Rihanna, no less) wearing a gold-detailed version of the same silhouette with his Calvin Klein Collection suit.
I'm not typically an accessory person, but Ray-Ban sunglasses have been a staple in my small rotation over the years. The new silhouettes provide an opportunity for me to upgrade my collection without straying too far from my comfort zone. The details are slightly exaggerated for a subtly dramatic impression that only accentuates Rocky's inherently cool vibe. Perhaps the best part? They'll pair seamlessly with my summer wardrobe of all-black outfits. His exact Puffer style is marked as "coming soon" on the brand's website, but similar versions are available to shop now, below.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Jennifer Lopez Dusts off Her Least-Used Birkin Bag
The picture of extravagance.
-
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale's Under-$300 Vacation Pick
Now I just need to book a trip.
-
Princess Kate Brings Diana-Inspired Nautical Vibes to Scotland
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in Scotland.
-
Rihanna Kicks off Naked Shoe Summer With Clear Lucite Heels and Her Signature White Pedicure
The Cannes Film Festival nudity ban doesn't apply to shoes, apparently.
-
Rihanna Declares Her Power Mom Essentials: Belly Cut-Out Dresses and Alaïa's New Le Teckel Clutch
Fashion, like motherhood, takes no days off.
-
Rihanna Skips a Cannes After-Party Outfit to Transform Her Original Dress With Ray-Bans and a Blazer
She chose some select outfit updates instead.
-
Rihanna Makes Her 2025 Cannes Film Festival Debut—Fashionably Late, in a Cut-Out Alaïa Dress
Emphasis on the word "fashionable."
-
The Verdict Is in on Kim Kardashian’s Paris Court Outfits
The star's style for an appearance in court has much in common with her billionaire bachelorette looks.
-
Rihanna Mixes Sports Uniforms in Gucci Pointe Shoes and a Baseball Jersey
Take note.
-
Rihanna’s Literal Baguette Bag Takes "Let’s Get This Bread" to New Fashionable Heights
Why carry a Fendi one when a loaf of bread works just fine?
-
Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.