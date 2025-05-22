I don’t often draw inspiration from the men on my Instagram feed, but A$AP Rocky and his perfect Ray-Ban sunglasses are compelling me to change my perspective. The rapper’s recently launched debut collection with the heritage label has quickly risen to the top of my must-buy list.

When the Harlem-born rapper was announced as Ray-Ban Studios' first-ever Creative Director earlier this year, I was instantly eager to see what would come from his upcoming collections. The first of these, launched in late April, is called the Blacked Out Collection. It's a tightly edited three-piece selection consisting of silhouettes in, as you might expect, all-black shades finished with gold detailing.

If some of the styles look familiar, it's because Rocky has rarely been seen without them. The one-of-a-kind edition of the Wayfarer Puffer shades he wore to the Met Gala was crafted with an oversized 18kt gold logo and 0.50 to 1.30 carats of natural diamonds and gemstones. Later, he appeared on the Cannes red carpet (alongside Rihanna, no less) wearing a gold-detailed version of the same silhouette with his Calvin Klein Collection suit.

The couple stunned on the Cannes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm not typically an accessory person, but Ray-Ban sunglasses have been a staple in my small rotation over the years. The new silhouettes provide an opportunity for me to upgrade my collection without straying too far from my comfort zone. The details are slightly exaggerated for a subtly dramatic impression that only accentuates Rocky's inherently cool vibe. Perhaps the best part? They'll pair seamlessly with my summer wardrobe of all-black outfits. His exact Puffer style is marked as "coming soon" on the brand's website, but similar versions are available to shop now, below.

