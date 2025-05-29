The Belt Bag Trend Is Still Dominating Street Style, Thanks to Maya Hawke
Following Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, and Chloë Sevigny's lead, the actress just approved Prada's style.
Maya Hawke's penchant for Prada stretches from the Met Gala to the street style scene. On May 27, just three weeks after she sourced Miuccia Prada's label for the 2025 Met red carpet, Hawke carried her latest Prada purchase in New York City. While she was at it, she proved the belt bag trend is still going strong.
The Stranger Things alum was snapped by the paparazzi on a stroll with her boyfriend, Christian Lee Hutson, and their dog, Lucky. Hawke looked every bit the West Village cool-girl (possibly inspired by fellow dog mom Emily Ratajkowski and her stylish dog walks). It seems she secured Lucky's treats in the aforementioned leather Prada tote, which debuted in the brand's Spring 2024 collection. The shoulder style is available in small and large sizes; Hawke chose the bigger of the two, plus the elongated shoulder strap. Her two top handles revealed a roomy Nappa leather interior, cinched by an interchangeable belt buckle around the exterior. This en vogue embellishment mimicked a menswear belt, complete with a silver buckle and adjustable loops.
In true brand ambassador fashion, Hawke added another Prada piece to her OOTD. From there, the 26-year-old sported the label's chunky leather loafers, also in black. She paired the celeb-approved shoes with straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash finish.
Since her bag covered the belt quota, she left her bottoms loose. On top, she wore a combo of cardigans. For the initial layer, Hawke popped on a timeless black button-down, which complemented the bold floral version overtop. The retro-inspired topper appears to be a vintage find—right up Hawke's archival-loving alley. A black headband completed her street style set.
If Hawke's carry-all feels familiar, that's because belted bags are everywhere right now. So far, Miu Miu, Balmain, Saint Laurent, Manu Atelier, Balenciaga, Moschino, and Chloé (to name a few) have cinched their summer 2025 totes with leather belt details. Hollywood's elite have plenty of silhouettes to choose from, clearly.
Even so, the Asteroid City star's exact Prada purse is still leading the charge. Since its Spring 2024 premiere, Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, Sarah Paulson, and Chloë Sevigny have been spotted with the harnessed style in tow. Lipa and Chung are especially loyal to Hawke's black bag, while Sevigny and Paulson prefer the two-tone tan tote.
All this to say? Now's the time to board the belt bag bandwagon, if you haven't already.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
