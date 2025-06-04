Zoe Saldaña Swerves to the Cherry Red Trend From Her Usual Neutrals
She's broadening her color palette this summer.
Four months after taking home her first Academy Award, Zoe Saldaña is back in the spotlight to promote the Pixar flick Elio. Ahead its June 20 release, the newly-minted Oscar winner picked up where her Emilia Pérez press tour left off—in street style attire curated by her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery.
On June 4, Saldaña made her grand return to the promo trail at Good Morning America in New York. Before her live interview, the leading lady delivered an unofficial step-and-repeat outside ABC Studios. Contrary to her Emilia Pérez aesthetic, which featured every shade of "neutral" imaginable, Saldaña chose a more colorful co-ord for the Elio event.
First, she paired Hong Kong designer Gia Studios' U-neck tank top with a matching midi skirt. Then, she tied a complementary cardigan around her shoulders in an effortlessly undone way. All of Saldaña's Gia Studios styles were cherry red—one of spring's most popular shades. Perhaps inspired by Spring 2025 collections from Gucci, Valentino, and Bottega Veneta (to name a few), the Avatar alum proved the hue deserves a nearly head-to-toe treatment.
From there, Saldaña paused the monochrome with white slingback pumps, courtesy of Patrizia Pepe. Surprisingly, she opted out of a purse. But if she had carried one, it likely would've been a leather Gia Studios clutch, which are still available on various vintage sites. Minimal jewelry and tortoiseshell sunglasses finished Saldaña's OOTD.
A few hours earlier, she arrived at Good Morning America in a completely different outfit. On top, Saldaña sported an asymmetrical vest in a timeless taupe shade paired to straight-leg jeans. The same Patrizia Pepe pumps peeked out from underneath her pants. It's unclear which designer is behind the lightweight look, but regardless, it felt right up Saldaña's alley.
Saldaña's second cherry red look coordinates with vibrant outfits Dua Lipa and Lily Collins have picked for recent events. But soon, they'll all meet in the middle of the color wheel: According to Marie Claire's trend forecasters, summer's biggest color trends trade saturated hues for softer pastels.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
