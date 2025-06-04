Four months after taking home her first Academy Award, Zoe Saldaña is back in the spotlight to promote the Pixar flick Elio. Ahead its June 20 release, the newly-minted Oscar winner picked up where her Emilia Pérez press tour left off—in street style attire curated by her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery.

On June 4, Saldaña made her grand return to the promo trail at Good Morning America in New York. Before her live interview, the leading lady delivered an unofficial step-and-repeat outside ABC Studios. Contrary to her Emilia Pérez aesthetic, which featured every shade of "neutral" imaginable, Saldaña chose a more colorful co-ord for the Elio event.

First, she paired Hong Kong designer Gia Studios' U-neck tank top with a matching midi skirt. Then, she tied a complementary cardigan around her shoulders in an effortlessly undone way. All of Saldaña's Gia Studios styles were cherry red—one of spring's most popular shades. Perhaps inspired by Spring 2025 collections from Gucci, Valentino, and Bottega Veneta (to name a few), the Avatar alum proved the hue deserves a nearly head-to-toe treatment.

Zoe Saldaña widens her neutral-filled color palette with a cherry red skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Saldaña paused the monochrome with white slingback pumps, courtesy of Patrizia Pepe. Surprisingly, she opted out of a purse. But if she had carried one, it likely would've been a leather Gia Studios clutch, which are still available on various vintage sites. Minimal jewelry and tortoiseshell sunglasses finished Saldaña's OOTD.

Zoe Saldaña accessorizes her cherry red skirt set with white slingback pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours earlier, she arrived at Good Morning America in a completely different outfit. On top, Saldaña sported an asymmetrical vest in a timeless taupe shade paired to straight-leg jeans. The same Patrizia Pepe pumps peeked out from underneath her pants. It's unclear which designer is behind the lightweight look, but regardless, it felt right up Saldaña's alley.

Zoe Saldaña waves to fans outside 'Good Morning America' in a slouchy taupe top and white pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saldaña's second cherry red look coordinates with vibrant outfits Dua Lipa and Lily Collins have picked for recent events. But soon, they'll all meet in the middle of the color wheel: According to Marie Claire's trend forecasters, summer's biggest color trends trade saturated hues for softer pastels.