People love to talk about the "off-duty model" aesthetic, but no one does it better than Kaia Gerber. She has a designated uniform that's comprised almost exclusively of basics and rarely branches out beyond that.

On a typical day, the model can be seen wearing some combination of black leggings, navy sweaters, tank tops, and low-rise jeans—essentially, the makings of a good capsule wardrobe. Her accessory collection likewise been honed to perfection. Gerber repeats timeless black Repetto ballet flats or Nike sneakers, typically with the addition of a knit scarf, baseball cap, or her beloved Paloma Wool bag.

So when the model left her house yesterday wearing a few trendier details, I about spit out my morning coffee. (I don't actually drink coffee—it's an exaggeration!) The star still played to her strengths, making a quick grocery run in leggings and a midnight blue cropped cardigan by Dôen. Her choice footwear was a Gerber favorite, with the star sporting the same $160 pair of On Cloudnova X 1 Sneakers she's worn time and again this spring.

Kaia Gerber wore leggings and her favorite On sneakers while grocery shopping in LA. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Beyond that, things took a turn for the shockingly trendy. Gerber swapped out her trusted purse for a sleek shoulder bag made of black leather. Similar east-west styles are everywhere from Bella Hadid's designer bag collection to Olivia Rodrigo's avant-boho outfits.

As for her sunglasses—well, those were downright freaky. Gerber tapped into summer's weird girl sunglasses trend, sporting a pair of overlarge bug-eye shades. The star usually reaches for posh oval styles that make her look like a born-and-bred Parisian.

Though edgy queens—and runways like Prada and Valentino—put the glasses style on the map, Gerber's take is a lesson in wearability. If she can pull them off, anyone can.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Off-Duty Outfit

