Kaia Gerber Revamps Her Capsule Wardrobe With On Sneakers and Summer's Freakiest Sunglasses

Plot twist!

Kaia Gerber was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, seen holding a large brown grocery bag in one hand and a smoothie in the other as she stepped out looking effortlessly casual. 06/03
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

People love to talk about the "off-duty model" aesthetic, but no one does it better than Kaia Gerber. She has a designated uniform that's comprised almost exclusively of basics and rarely branches out beyond that.

On a typical day, the model can be seen wearing some combination of black leggings, navy sweaters, tank tops, and low-rise jeans—essentially, the makings of a good capsule wardrobe. Her accessory collection likewise been honed to perfection. Gerber repeats timeless black Repetto ballet flats or Nike sneakers, typically with the addition of a knit scarf, baseball cap, or her beloved Paloma Wool bag.

So when the model left her house yesterday wearing a few trendier details, I about spit out my morning coffee. (I don't actually drink coffee—it's an exaggeration!) The star still played to her strengths, making a quick grocery run in leggings and a midnight blue cropped cardigan by Dôen. Her choice footwear was a Gerber favorite, with the star sporting the same $160 pair of On Cloudnova X 1 Sneakers she's worn time and again this spring.

Kaia Gerber was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, seen holding a large brown grocery bag in one hand and a smoothie in the other as she stepped out looking effortlessly casual. 06/03

Kaia Gerber wore leggings and her favorite On sneakers while grocery shopping in LA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cameron Cardigan -- Navy
DOEN
Cameron Cardigan

On Cloudnova X 1 Sneakers
On
Cloudnova X 1 Sneakers

Beyond that, things took a turn for the shockingly trendy. Gerber swapped out her trusted purse for a sleek shoulder bag made of black leather. Similar east-west styles are everywhere from Bella Hadid's designer bag collection to Olivia Rodrigo's avant-boho outfits.

As for her sunglasses—well, those were downright freaky. Gerber tapped into summer's weird girl sunglasses trend, sporting a pair of overlarge bug-eye shades. The star usually reaches for posh oval styles that make her look like a born-and-bred Parisian.

Though edgy queens—and runways like Prada and Valentino—put the glasses style on the map, Gerber's take is a lesson in wearability. If she can pull them off, anyone can.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Off-Duty Outfit

Navy Cashmere Riley Cardigan
Tuckernuck
Navy Cashmere Riley Cardigan

Black Shoulder Brocle Bag
OSOI
Black Shoulder Brocle Bag

Spanx, Spanxshape™ Booty Boost® 7/8 Leggings, Nightshade
Spanx
Spanxshape™ Booty Boost® 7/8 Leggings, Nightshade

Vintage Skip Bug Eye Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters
Vintage Skip Bug Eye Sunglasses

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸