Chrissy Teigen's Neon Eye Makeup Is the Perfect Look For Summer

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images

    While your social schedule is probably looking a little depleted this summer, I'm happy to report that there are absolutely no state, national, or international laws against practicing new makeup looks in your bedroom and wearing them solely to the grocery story and back. Chrissy Teigen just provided some superlative beauty inspiration with her latest Instagram post—and happily, it's all about the eyes, meaning no risk of mask-induced smudging.

    Teigen's look? Long, fluttery eyelashes, a subtle glow on the cheeks and lips—and an ultra-bright burst of neon yellow on the inner corners of her eyes. Prepare yourselves, dog-walkers in the one park I power walk around every single day! I'm thundering around the grass in neon from now on!

    Earlier this week, Teigen shared her skincare routine on Instagram, as cultivated by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. The products ranged from the affordable to the luxury—but luckily, they're pretty much all available online.

    Teigen revealed she uses a "cleanser and face lotion" from iS Clinical, though she didn't specify which. You can shop a range of the brand's products at Dermstore—try the Cream Cleanser, Cleansing Complex, or Moisturizing Complex for starters.

    For sunscreen, Teigen uses the Control Correct Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30:

    shanidarden.com
    Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30
    Control Corrective shanidarden.com
    $38.00
    SHOP NOW

    She's also a fan of two products from luxury brand La Mer: Creme de La Mer and The Concentrate.

    Nordstrom
    Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
    La Mer nordstrom.com
    $90.00
    SHOP NOW
    Nordstrom
    The Concentrate
    La Mer nordstrom.com
    $190.00
    SHOP NOW

    To exfoliate, Teigen recommends the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads by Dr. Dennis Gross:

    Dermstore
    Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel | 60 Count
    Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare dermstore.com
    $135.00
    SHOP NOW

    And lastly? Teigen swears by a drugstore classic: the Bioré cleansing pore strips.

    Ulta
    Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 14 Count
    Bioré Ulta
    $9.99
    SHOP NOW

