While your social schedule is probably looking a little depleted this summer, I'm happy to report that there are absolutely no state, national, or international laws against practicing new makeup looks in your bedroom and wearing them solely to the grocery story and back. Chrissy Teigen just provided some superlative beauty inspiration with her latest Instagram post—and happily, it's all about the eyes, meaning no risk of mask-induced smudging.

Teigen's look? Long, fluttery eyelashes, a subtle glow on the cheeks and lips—and an ultra-bright burst of neon yellow on the inner corners of her eyes. Prepare yourselves, dog-walkers in the one park I power walk around every single day! I'm thundering around the grass in neon from now on!

Earlier this week, Teigen shared her skincare routine on Instagram, as cultivated by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. The products ranged from the affordable to the luxury—but luckily, they're pretty much all available online.

Teigen revealed she uses a "cleanser and face lotion" from iS Clinical, though she didn't specify which. You can shop a range of the brand's products at Dermstore—try the Cream Cleanser, Cleansing Complex, or Moisturizing Complex for starters.

For sunscreen, Teigen uses the Control Correct Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30:

shanidarden.com Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30 Control Corrective shanidarden.com $38.00 SHOP NOW

She's also a fan of two products from luxury brand La Mer: Creme de La Mer and The Concentrate.

Nordstrom Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream La Mer nordstrom.com $90.00 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom The Concentrate La Mer nordstrom.com $190.00 SHOP NOW

To exfoliate, Teigen recommends the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads by Dr. Dennis Gross:

Dermstore Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel | 60 Count Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare dermstore.com $135.00 SHOP NOW

And lastly? Teigen swears by a drugstore classic: the Bioré cleansing pore strips.

Ulta Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 14 Count Bioré Ulta $9.99 SHOP NOW

