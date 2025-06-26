Hailey Bieber has been the face behind plenty of must-have nail trends. Last year, her infamous farmer's market manicure sparked a huge surge in the amount of fruit nail designs I've been seeing on my Instagram feed, and the shiny, reflective chrome manicure that she once wore in 2022 is a big part of the reason why glazed donut nails have become a thing. Yellow has also been an in-demand nail color for the warmer months, and while Bieber may have put the butter yellow trend on the map last summer, her latest manicure is inspiring me to add an even brighter shade to my lineup of summer nail colors: lemon drop.

The model and Rhode Beauty founder has been seen wearing the bright yellow hue in TikTok and Instagram posts shared throughout the last few weeks. On June 25, her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, uploaded a selfie of Bieber showing off the manicure, which appears to have a bright yellow base that's embellished with rhinestones, likely to mimic the sugar-rimmed glass of a lemon drop martini.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Butter yellow became a major nail trend last summer, but its popularity carried over into the early spring months. It's essentially a creamy, pastel shade inspired by the color of butter, and the key difference between this and lemon drop yellow is that the latter shade is a bit brighter and more vibrant, like the peel of a lemon. Lemon drop has also been referred to as citrus yellow by nail experts who predicted it becoming a huge color trend long before Bieber wore her latest manicure.

"My standout color is citrus yellow," nail artist Elle Gerstein told Marie Claire in a previous story. "It’s in a lot of nail art designs—sunsets, lemons, limoncellos."

Shop the lemon drop nail trend ahead and DIY your nails to be as bright as Bieber's.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors