Keke Palmer's Chrome Manicure Deserves a Gold Star
Let's hear some commotion for the nails.
Keke Palmer always knows how to make herself stand out, whether she's reviving the fiery copper hair color trend, cutting her hair into blunt bob, or more recently, sporting an all-gold manicure.
The actress and singer recently appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a single from her new album, Just Keke. For the occasion, she wore a bright orange, vintage Versace midi dress with sequins and ruffled detailing, and to match the already-bold energy of the dress, she wore an almond-shaped chrome gold manicure with a column of 3D studs on each finger. The manicure is the work of Palmer's go-to nail artist, Christina Duong.
Chrome nails have been a major trend in recent years, mostly because they can give any manicure a futuristic vibe since they're known for their ultra-shiny, reflective finish. The best thing about chrome nails is that there's no one way to wear them, from all-over color to chrome tips. Palmer herself has experimented with the trend a few times this year already. Back in January, she was spotted out wearing a French manicure with green chrome at the tips, and shortly after that, she wore a sheer nude manicure with chrome lines and pearl attachments to the Met Gala.
Luckily, her all-over gold chrome color isn't very difficult to recreate at home. Shop some of our favorite products for DIY-ing chrome nails ahead.
Press-on nails provide a quick and easy way to wear an intricate design or trend on your nails without having to fully commit to it for too long. This set is under $20 and comes with everything you need to apply each nail flawlessly.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.