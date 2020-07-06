Today's Top Stories
1
Battle for the Waves
2
Dreamy Summer Makeup Looks to Screenshot
3
Meghan Markle's Date-Night Jeans Are on Sale
4
Feminism Fails Women of Color
5
The Caftan Dress: Your No-Brainer Summer Uniform

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Twinned in Leopard Print Swimsuits on a Yacht

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images for the recording academy
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

    You can always, always rely on the Teigen-Legends to provide extremely cute family content, and their latest Instagram posts very much prove that point. Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend co-ordinated their swimsuits with their children's on a recent trip on a yacht; Teigen matched daughter Luna in leopard print, while Legend mirrored son Miles in stripes. Again: extremely, extremely cute!

    Teigen wore a high-waisted leopard print bikini with '80s-inspired Versace-esque gold detailing, twinning with Luna who wore a one-shoulder suit with pink pompoms. And she captioned the Instagram post with a Tiger King quote for good measure:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    hey all you cool...

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    Legend and Miles, meanwhile, wore almost identical swim shorts, both smiling for a very sweet father-son photo:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🐻🐻

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    Coveting Teigen's bikini? Look no further, friends! She wore the Marilyn bikini top and bottoms from Reina Olga, both $119, which you can snag from Shopbop below. Some sizes are sold out, however, though more sizes are available in the tiger-print Hutton style, if you're especially committed to the Tiger King theme:

    Shopbop
    Marilyn BIkini Top
    Reina Olga Shopbop
    $119.00
    SHOP NOW
    Shopbop
    Marilyn BIkini Bottoms
    Reina Olga Shopbop
    $119.00
    SHOP NOW
    Shopbop
    Hutton Bikini Top
    Reina Olga Shopbop
    $87.00
    SHOP NOW
    Shopbop
    Hutton Bikini Bottoms
    Reina Olga Shopbop
    $87.00
    SHOP NOW

    In fact, Reina Olga stocks an enormous range of big cat-themed swimwear, from bikinis to one-pieces, all of which would no doubt win both Chrissy Teigen and Carole Baskin's approval. Shop a selection of their styles (some of which are on sale) below:

    Farfetch
    Luca leopard-print bikini
    Reina Olga Farfetch
    $165.00
    SHOP NOW
    Farfetch
    Italian Stallion leopard-print swimsuit
    Reina Olga Farfetch
    $194.00
    SHOP NOW
    Farfetch
    Hawn leopard-print wrap-around bikini
    Reina Olga Farfetch
    $181.00
    SHOP NOW

    Farfetch
    Tiger print bikini
    Reina Olga Farfetch
    $111.00
    SHOP NOW

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Luna Hilariously Crashed Mom Chrissy's Workout
    Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Removing Her Implants
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Kate Middleton Wore a Silk Dress By Her Fave Brand
    Pregnant Sophie T Stunned in a Bodycon Midi Skirt
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Archie Harrison is "Just About Walking"
    Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Bright Red Hair
    Katie Holmes Shared Pics from Her Mom's Garden
    Markle Embarrassed Harry at Eugenie's Wedding
    Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Removing Her Implants
    Meghan Is Struggling to Cope With Life Back in LA
    Kanye West Says He's Running for President in 2020
    Will & Kate Don't Let Their Kids Go to Bed Angry