Chrissy Teigen twinned with daughter Luna in a leopard print bikini, as the Teigen-Legends took a family trip on a yacht.

John Legend matched son Miles, meanwhile, with both wearing striped swim shorts.

Shop Teigen's '80s-esque Reina Olga swimsuit, as well as some similar animal print styles, below!

You can always, always rely on the Teigen-Legends to provide extremely cute family content, and their latest Instagram posts very much prove that point. Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend co-ordinated their swimsuits with their children's on a recent trip on a yacht; Teigen matched daughter Luna in leopard print, while Legend mirrored son Miles in stripes. Again: extremely, extremely cute!

Teigen wore a high-waisted leopard print bikini with '80s-inspired Versace-esque gold detailing, twinning with Luna who wore a one-shoulder suit with pink pompoms. And she captioned the Instagram post with a Tiger King quote for good measure:

Legend and Miles, meanwhile, wore almost identical swim shorts, both smiling for a very sweet father-son photo:

Coveting Teigen's bikini? Look no further, friends! She wore the Marilyn bikini top and bottoms from Reina Olga, both $119, which you can snag from Shopbop below. Some sizes are sold out, however, though more sizes are available in the tiger-print Hutton style, if you're especially committed to the Tiger King theme:

Shopbop Marilyn BIkini Top Reina Olga Shopbop $119.00 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Marilyn BIkini Bottoms Reina Olga Shopbop $119.00 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Hutton Bikini Top Reina Olga Shopbop $87.00 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Hutton Bikini Bottoms Reina Olga Shopbop $87.00 SHOP NOW

In fact, Reina Olga stocks an enormous range of big cat-themed swimwear, from bikinis to one-pieces, all of which would no doubt win both Chrissy Teigen and Carole Baskin's approval. Shop a selection of their styles (some of which are on sale) below:

Farfetch Luca leopard-print bikini Reina Olga Farfetch $165.00 SHOP NOW

Farfetch Italian Stallion leopard-print swimsuit Reina Olga Farfetch $194.00 SHOP NOW

Farfetch Hawn leopard-print wrap-around bikini Reina Olga Farfetch $181.00 SHOP NOW

Farfetch Tiger print bikini Reina Olga Farfetch $111.00 SHOP NOW

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

