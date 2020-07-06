- Chrissy Teigen twinned with daughter Luna in a leopard print bikini, as the Teigen-Legends took a family trip on a yacht.
- John Legend matched son Miles, meanwhile, with both wearing striped swim shorts.
- Shop Teigen's '80s-esque Reina Olga swimsuit, as well as some similar animal print styles, below!
You can always, always rely on the Teigen-Legends to provide extremely cute family content, and their latest Instagram posts very much prove that point. Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend co-ordinated their swimsuits with their children's on a recent trip on a yacht; Teigen matched daughter Luna in leopard print, while Legend mirrored son Miles in stripes. Again: extremely, extremely cute!
Teigen wore a high-waisted leopard print bikini with '80s-inspired Versace-esque gold detailing, twinning with Luna who wore a one-shoulder suit with pink pompoms. And she captioned the Instagram post with a Tiger King quote for good measure:
Legend and Miles, meanwhile, wore almost identical swim shorts, both smiling for a very sweet father-son photo:
Coveting Teigen's bikini? Look no further, friends! She wore the Marilyn bikini top and bottoms from Reina Olga, both $119, which you can snag from Shopbop below. Some sizes are sold out, however, though more sizes are available in the tiger-print Hutton style, if you're especially committed to the Tiger King theme:
In fact, Reina Olga stocks an enormous range of big cat-themed swimwear, from bikinis to one-pieces, all of which would no doubt win both Chrissy Teigen and Carole Baskin's approval. Shop a selection of their styles (some of which are on sale) below:
