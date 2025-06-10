Gigi Hadid Pulls Off Her Most Unexpected Color Combo Yet: Neon Pink and Yellow
If she can do it, so can you.
So far, summer street style has already delivered a fair share of controversial color combinations. Katie Holmes advocated for emerald green and pink, Beyoncé pulled off turquoise and brown, and Zoë Kravitz paired lavender with beige. But on June 9, Gigi Hadid debuted the most playful of pairings: neon pink alongside butter yellow.
Yesterday, the founder of Guest In Residence celebrated the brand's press day at its New York offices. To no surprise, the multi-hyphenate styled multiple Guest In Residence pieces for the occasion, starting with the gingham shrunken polo in the "lemon" color-way. Then, she layered a white long-sleeve underneath the classic shirt, which felt oh-so Y2K-inspired. Hadid matched her polo to a calf-length midi skirt in a slightly brighter shade of yellow. If you look closely enough, you'll see the slip features subtle polka-dots from top to bottom.
Now, here's where the divisive duo comes in. Hadid tied the oversized crew from Guest In Residence around her waist. While it's offered in the same "lemon" shade as her polo, the supermodel juxtaposed the yellow monochrome with the "fuchsia" version.
But wait—the vibrancy didn't end there. Hadid's carry-all of the day was Jacquemus's Long Bambino bag. The shoulder style perfectly matched the neon pink hue of her crewneck knitwear.
Next, Hadid broke up the color combo via the socks with loafers trend. She paired brown slip-ons with crew-length white socks, which felt right up Hailey Bieber's alley. Her leather loafers appear to be from Miu Miu (a fitting selection for the brand ambassador). To finish, Hadid accessorized with mismatched chunky rings and layered necklaces. Her violet hoop earrings added another contrasting tint to the final 'fit.
As evidenced by Hadid's summer style, she's clearly in her yellow era—even her Guest In Residence branding is sunshine-y. During the spring, she kickstarted this shade streak with various yellow styles, including $20 Havaianas flip-flops and a vintage puff-sleeve top by Morton Myles for the Warrens.
On March 29, the It girl attended the inaugural Vogue Vintage Market in her now-signature shade, which looked retro alongside cuffed jeans. Her novelty archival Moschino bag mimicked the shape of an orange juice carton, with even more pops of yellow to match.
In Gigi Hadid's world, it isn't enough to simply sample the butter yellow trend. To truly follow her lead, style it with opposing shades on the color wheel.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
