Gigi Hadid Pulls Off Her Most Unexpected Color Combo Yet: Neon Pink and Yellow

If she can do it, so can you.

Gigi Hadid attends a &#039;Vogue&#039; event in a sunshine-y yellow blouse.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
So far, summer street style has already delivered a fair share of controversial color combinations. Katie Holmes advocated for emerald green and pink, Beyoncé pulled off turquoise and brown, and Zoë Kravitz paired lavender with beige. But on June 9, Gigi Hadid debuted the most playful of pairings: neon pink alongside butter yellow.

Yesterday, the founder of Guest In Residence celebrated the brand's press day at its New York offices. To no surprise, the multi-hyphenate styled multiple Guest In Residence pieces for the occasion, starting with the gingham shrunken polo in the "lemon" color-way. Then, she layered a white long-sleeve underneath the classic shirt, which felt oh-so Y2K-inspired. Hadid matched her polo to a calf-length midi skirt in a slightly brighter shade of yellow. If you look closely enough, you'll see the slip features subtle polka-dots from top to bottom.

Now, here's where the divisive duo comes in. Hadid tied the oversized crew from Guest In Residence around her waist. While it's offered in the same "lemon" shade as her polo, the supermodel juxtaposed the yellow monochrome with the "fuchsia" version.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing a yellow look from her brand, Guest In Residence.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing a yellow and fuchsia 'fit from her brand, Guest In Residence.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Gingham Shrunken Polo - Lemon Combo
Guest In Residence
Gingham Shrunken Polo - Lemon Combo

Oversized Crew - Fuchsia
Guest In Residence
Oversized Crew - Fuchsia

But wait—the vibrancy didn't end there. Hadid's carry-all of the day was Jacquemus's Long Bambino bag. The shoulder style perfectly matched the neon pink hue of her crewneck knitwear.

Next, Hadid broke up the color combo via the socks with loafers trend. She paired brown slip-ons with crew-length white socks, which felt right up Hailey Bieber's alley. Her leather loafers appear to be from Miu Miu (a fitting selection for the brand ambassador). To finish, Hadid accessorized with mismatched chunky rings and layered necklaces. Her violet hoop earrings added another contrasting tint to the final 'fit.

Jacquemus, The Long Bambino
Jacquemus
The Long Bambino

Leather Penny Loafers | 34
Miu Miu
Leather Penny Loafers | 34

As evidenced by Hadid's summer style, she's clearly in her yellow era—even her Guest In Residence branding is sunshine-y. During the spring, she kickstarted this shade streak with various yellow styles, including $20 Havaianas flip-flops and a vintage puff-sleeve top by Morton Myles for the Warrens.

On March 29, the It girl attended the inaugural Vogue Vintage Market in her now-signature shade, which looked retro alongside cuffed jeans. Her novelty archival Moschino bag mimicked the shape of an orange juice carton, with even more pops of yellow to match.

Gigi Hadid shines in NYC wearing a polka-dot yellow blouse and cuffed jeans.

Gigi Hadid shines in NYC wearing a polka-dot yellow blouse and cuffed jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Gigi Hadid's world, it isn't enough to simply sample the butter yellow trend. To truly follow her lead, style it with opposing shades on the color wheel.

