The Royal Family Wished Prince George a Happy Seventh Birthday on Social Media

By Emily Dixon
HandoutGetty Images
HandoutGetty Images
  • Today, July 22, marks Prince George's seventh birthday!
  • The Royal Family shared birthday wishes for Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest son on social media, writing, "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!"
  • Kate and William posted on Instagram to mark the occasion, writing, "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!"

    Well friends, here it is: Prince George, the oldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, has turned 7, and time is a river that cannot be dammed, and you, like me, are older than either of us ever saw coming. And on that note, happy birthday, George!

    While I'm certain the Royal Family are similarly alarmed by how quickly George is growing up, and, relatedly, the unstoppable onslaught of time, they elected not to mention it in their social media birthday wishes for the little royal. The official royal Instagram account shared one of two new photos released to mark George's birthday, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!" the caption read.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate and William also posted on Instagram, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and sharing another of George's official birthday portraits (feat., in what has to be a royal first, the prince in a camo t-shirt). "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!" the Cambridges said.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Happy seventh birthday, Prince George! I assume the next time I write about you, you'll have passed your driving test and also graduated from college, and I will suddenly be 800 years old!

