Kate Middleton Said Prince George Is "A Little Grumpy" Because of Younger Brother Prince Louis

By Emily Dixon
london, england june 08 prince louis, prince george, prince william, duke of cambridge, princess charlotte and catherine, duchess of cambridge during trooping the colour, the queens annual birthday parade, on june 08, 2019 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest child, Prince George, is "a little grumpy" about his younger brother, Prince Louis, Kate revealed.
  • More specifically, George isn't happy that Louis is beating him in a gardening competition.
  • The Cambridge children are growing sunflowers, Kate shared—and Louis' is the tallest.

    There's conflict in the Cambridge household, Kate Middleton revealed recently—though it is, admittedly, of the very, very mild kind. As People reports, the Duchess of Cambridge recently visited The Nook, one of the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices in Norfolk, England, where she helped to plant a garden. During the royal visit, Kate shared that her children are getting involved in one of her favorite hobbies, gardening. But the activity has sown a few seeds of dispute (sorry) among brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Cambridge children George, Charlotte, and Louis are all growing sunflowers at home, Kate said—but Louis' sunflower is outstripping the others, and George isn't too pleased about that. "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," she said. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!" Cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Speaking of George, Kate and Prince William might have a difficult decision to make in the near future—whether or not to send their oldest child to boarding school, as is royal custom. Both William and Prince Harry attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire, England, a boarding prep school for boys between the ages 8 and 13. At almost 7 years old, George is fast approaching the age when royals would typically begin to board.

    According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, however, the Cambridges will likely prioritize George's preferences over royal tradition. "Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully," Seward told OK! "I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home."

