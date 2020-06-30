Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest child, Prince George, is "a little grumpy" about his younger brother, Prince Louis, Kate revealed.

More specifically, George isn't happy that Louis is beating him in a gardening competition.

The Cambridge children are growing sunflowers, Kate shared—and Louis' is the tallest.

There's conflict in the Cambridge household, Kate Middleton revealed recently—though it is, admittedly, of the very, very mild kind. As People reports, the Duchess of Cambridge recently visited The Nook, one of the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices in Norfolk, England, where she helped to plant a garden. During the royal visit, Kate shared that her children are getting involved in one of her favorite hobbies, gardening. But the activity has sown a few seeds of dispute (sorry) among brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

Cambridge children George, Charlotte, and Louis are all growing sunflowers at home, Kate said—but Louis' sunflower is outstripping the others, and George isn't too pleased about that. "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," she said. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!" Cute!





Speaking of George, Kate and Prince William might have a difficult decision to make in the near future—whether or not to send their oldest child to boarding school, as is royal custom. Both William and Prince Harry attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire, England, a boarding prep school for boys between the ages 8 and 13. At almost 7 years old, George is fast approaching the age when royals would typically begin to board.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, however, the Cambridges will likely prioritize George's preferences over royal tradition. "Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully," Seward told OK! "I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home."

