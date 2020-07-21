Today's Top Stories
1
How Beatrice Altered the Queen's Dress
2
Young People Need These Anti-Aging Tips, Too
3
Racism Has Created a Mental Health Crisis
4
The Best Finds From 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale
5
The Best Beach Reads* for Summer 2020

Kensington Palace Released New Prince George Photos In Honor of His 7th Birthday

By Rachel Epstein
editors note this handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder news editorial use only no commercial use no merchandising, advertising, souvenirs, memorabilia or colourably similar not for use after 31 december, 2020, without prior permission from kensington palace this photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply and that you will pass these on to any organisation to whom you supply it there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs including by way of example only any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use the photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published all other requests for use should be directed to the press office at kensington palace in writing copyright duke and duchess of cambridge mandatory credit the duchess of cambridge unspecified july in this undated handout photo issued on july 21, 2020 by kensington palace, prince george of cambridge poses for a photo taken by catherine, duchess of cambridge earlier this month, which is being released to celebrate his seventh birthday on wednesday, july 22, 2020 photo by the duchess of cambridgekensington palace via getty images
HandoutGetty Images

Can somebody please let me know how Prince George is almost seven years old? On Tuesday evening, Kensington Palace released two new portraits of the not-so-little prince in honor of his seventh birthday tomorrow, July 22. The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month.

I mean, can you even handle the camo t-shirt? The teeth! The hair! The smile!

editors note this handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder news editorial use only no commercial use no merchandising, advertising, souvenirs, memorabilia or colourably similar not for use after 31 december, 2020, without prior permission from kensington palace this photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply and that you will pass these on to any organisation to whom you supply it there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs including by way of example only any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use the photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published all other requests for use should be directed to the press office at kensington palace in writing copyright duke and duchess of cambridge mandatory credit the duchess of cambridge unspecified july in this undated handout photo issued on july 21, 2020 by kensington palace, prince george of cambridge poses for a photo taken by catherine, duchess of cambridge earlier this month, which is being released to celebrate his seventh birthday on wednesday, july 22, 2020 photo by the duchess of cambridgekensington palace via getty images
HandoutGetty Images

editors note this handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder news editorial use only no commercial use no merchandising, advertising, souvenirs, memorabilia or colourably similar not for use after 31 december, 2020, without prior permission from kensington palace this photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply and that you will pass these on to any organisation to whom you supply it there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs including by way of example only any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use the photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published all other requests for use should be directed to the press office at kensington palace in writing copyright duke and duchess of cambridge mandatory credit the duchess of cambridge unspecified july in this undated handout photo issued on july 21, 2020 by kensington palace, prince george of cambridge poses for a photo taken by catherine, duchess of cambridge earlier this month, which is being released to celebrate his seventh birthday on wednesday, july 22, 2020 photo by the duchess of cambridgekensington palace via getty images
HandoutGetty Images

As many royal fans know, it's tradition for Kensington Palace to release new photos of the little royals ahead of their birthdays. Now more than ever, it's a bright spot for the public to receive them. By the look of the photos, you wouldn't be able to tell that Prince George is reportedly grumpy about his younger brother, Prince Louis, growing more sunflowers than him in the garden.

There probably won't be a big birthday celebration with friends and family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but surely Will and Kate have something planned for the immediate family to celebrate George's big day. A drive-by with the Queen? A walk around the palace? The possibilities are endless!

Happy seventh birthday, Prince George! Stop growing up so fast.

Related Stories
Prince George's Cutest Moments of All Time
Kate Revealed Why George Is "A Little Grumpy"
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Why Princess Beatrice Carried Myrtle
Meghan's Dad Is Trying to Reconnect With Her in LA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares New Wedding Photos
Will and Kate React to Beatrice's Secret Wedding
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Son Stole the Show
Troian Bellisario Was Stressed at Royal Wedding
Beatrice Borrowed the Queen's Wedding Tiara
Meghan Markle Might Get Snubbed on Her Birthday
Why Prince Harry Wasn't at Beatrice's Wedding
Meghan Says She Gave Her Dad Money for Years