Can somebody please let me know how Prince George is almost seven years old? On Tuesday evening, Kensington Palace released two new portraits of the not-so-little prince in honor of his seventh birthday tomorrow, July 22. The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month.

I mean, can you even handle the camo t-shirt? The teeth! The hair! The smile!

Handout Getty Images

Handout Getty Images

As many royal fans know, it's tradition for Kensington Palace to release new photos of the little royals ahead of their birthdays. Now more than ever, it's a bright spot for the public to receive them. By the look of the photos, you wouldn't be able to tell that Prince George is reportedly grumpy about his younger brother, Prince Louis, growing more sunflowers than him in the garden.

There probably won't be a big birthday celebration with friends and family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but surely Will and Kate have something planned for the immediate family to celebrate George's big day. A drive-by with the Queen? A walk around the palace? The possibilities are endless!

Happy seventh birthday, Prince George! Stop growing up so fast.

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.