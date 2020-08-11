Princess Diana was desperate to ensure son Prince Harry didn't feel less important than his older brother Prince William, the heir to the British throne, according to new biography Finding Freedom.

"If anything, she reasoned, he was lucky, because Harry had the opportunity to find his purpose," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write.

Finding Freedom, which recounts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives together both before and after stepping down as senior royals, was published today, August 11.

"Diana had tried to imbue in her younger son that he should never let anyone make him feel that he wasn’t special just because he would never be king," Scobie and Durand write in Finding Freedom, as the Independent reports. "If anything, she reasoned, he was lucky, because Harry had the opportunity to find his purpose."

In the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry spoke to journalist Tom Bradby about losing his mother, and the painful ways in which royal life compounded his trauma. "Being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back," he said. "So in that respect, it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best."

"With the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately," Harry continued.

