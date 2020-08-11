Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Read Cruel Online Comments About Himself and Meghan Markle

By Emily Dixon
sydney, australia october 16 no uk sales for 28 days prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visit admiralty house on october 16, 2018 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's tell-all book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family, Finding Freedom, has finally arrived. And it's crammed with new revelations about the couple's lives, both before and after they decided to step down as senior royals—including the heartbreaking detail that Harry read negative online comments about himself and Meghan, and was unsurprisingly pretty upset.

    As the Independent reports, Scobie recounts the Sussexes' decision to spend the 2019 holiday season with Archie in Vancouver Island, Canada, instead of staying with the rest of the royal family in Sandringham. The move sparked furious tabloid speculation and criticism—despite Prince William and Kate Middleton also spending previous holidays away from the royals.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    According to Scobie, Harry was "disgusted" by the way he was portrayed in one such tabloid article. What's more, he made his way down to the comment section, and was horrified by the vicious things he read. "Harry instantly regretted opening the link. His stomach tied into the same knot every time he saw those sorts of comments," Scobie wrote. Finding Freedom excerpts some of the awful things Harry read: "H&M disgust me. They are a disgrace to the royal family."

    Away from the cruelties of the internet, Harry and Meghan focused on their lives ahead during their trip, spending time "mapping out various scenarios for their future." And, in a sweet detail, they also did yoga every day as well as making breakfast together. Which sounds an awful lot nicer than reading the comment section!

