You won't believe me when I say this, but Blake Lively turned 33 (!) on Tuesday. And naturally, she celebrated in style: The Gossip Girl star enjoyed a day filled with sweet goodies, an at-home spa session, and a ton of gifts. Lively is currently quarantining with her husband Ryan Reynolds, their three daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and roughly nine other friends and family members. So it's easy to see why her day was so sweet—and speaking of sweet, this morning Lively finally revealed what her birthday cake looked like. (Thank God!)

Lively posted a photo of husband Ryan Reynolds bringing her a two-tier cake topped with an insane amount of fruit, icing, candles, you know how it goes—but I'm pretty sure she was more interested in the bicep who was holding it. Lively jokingly zoomed in on Reynolds' bicep, emphasizing the "Happy birthday to me" gif strategically placed there. Well played, Blake.

Instagram

Instagram

Her quarantine family and friends weren't the only people who wished her a happy birthday. On the SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Hugh Jackman chatted about the fake feud he has with Reynolds, but not before shouting out the birthday girl. "By the way, it's Blake's birthday today," he said. "I just love her. I wanna be really clear. Blake is amazing."

He continued by saying, "I don't know how that happened," referring to her relationship with Ryan. "But still. She is flawless, and to think of what she's had to put up with...I mean, let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing, so I just hope more than anything that she's on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."

Can't wait to see what Ryan says...





Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io