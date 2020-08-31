Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Revealed His Super Cute Nickname for Archie Harrison

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by toby melvillepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Prince Harry hosted a video call with British rugby players and organizers to mark the 125th anniversary of the Rugby Football League, of which he is patron.
  • During the call, Harry spoke about his desire to start teaching the sport to his son, Archie Harrison.
  • He also revealed his sweet nickname for Archie: "Little Man."

    Need a cute royal update to start off your Monday? Prince Harry's nickname for son Archie Harrison might just do the trick. On Saturday, Harry hosted a video call with British rugby players and organizers to celebrate the Rugby Football League's 125th anniversary, as People reports. The Duke of Sussex spoke about Archie during the conversation, calling him "our little man." Adorable!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Harry, who's patron of the Rugby Football League, spoke to legendary former player Ellery Hanley; St Helens Women’s Super League players Gemma Walsh and Emily Rudge (the latter also the captain of England Women); Newcastle Thunder's Jordan Robinson and upcoming player Alex Donaghy; Leeds Rhinos and England player Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his son Kurgan; and rugby volunteer and organizer Fionna Everson.

    The royal revealed he'd like to get Archie playing rugby. "What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it's impossible to find any," he said. "But I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League."

    "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months," Harry added. "Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

