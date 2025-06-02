This "Darling" Royal Child Looks Just Like His Mom in New Photos
The resemblance is uncanny.
Princess Eugenie has raised her two sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, out of the royal spotlight, so it's always a treat for royal watchers when she shares some rare photos of her kids on Instagram. Although Eugenie typically shows the back of her childrens' heads or the side of their faces, she gave fans a closer peek at her sweet youngest son, Ernest, to celebrate his second birthday—and fans can't get over how much the toddler resembles his mom.
"Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today!" Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram May 30. "And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you! 🥰"
In the carousel of photos, Ernest is seen playing with his 4-year-old big brother, August, and spending time with his parents, and in one particular snapshot, he looks like the spitting image of Princess Eugenie. Little Ernest, who is wearing a green puffer coat, looks off into the distance as he walks down a sidewalk, and the toddler pays a striking resemblance to his mom at the same age.
Eugenie was nearly the same age as Ernest when she enjoyed a vacation to Klosters, Switzerland with her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, and she recreated the moment with Ernie in a cute slopeside photo. Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, also got in on the snowy fun, throwing Ernest up in the air in front of a ski chalet in another pic.
"From what I can tell, he's your "mini me!" 😊" one Instagram follower wrote, while another added, "Came to say the same - spitting image of his Mama."
"Oh my, he's really a mini Eugenie! Happy birthday Ernie 🎈🎈" a third fan commented.
Ernest's birthday marks the end of a busy month for Eugenie. Along with attending the Chelsea Flower Show and a Buckingham Palace garden party the royal was given a new royal role with The King's Foundation. The princess was named as a mentor for King Charles's charity's "35 Under 35" initiative, which supports young people in the arts, traditional crafts and sustainability industries.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
