This "Darling" Royal Child Looks Just Like His Mom in New Photos

Princess Eugenie has raised her two sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, out of the royal spotlight, so it's always a treat for royal watchers when she shares some rare photos of her kids on Instagram. Although Eugenie typically shows the back of her childrens' heads or the side of their faces, she gave fans a closer peek at her sweet youngest son, Ernest, to celebrate his second birthday—and fans can't get over how much the toddler resembles his mom.

"Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today!" Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram May 30. "And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you! 🥰"

In the carousel of photos, Ernest is seen playing with his 4-year-old big brother, August, and spending time with his parents, and in one particular snapshot, he looks like the spitting image of Princess Eugenie. Little Ernest, who is wearing a green puffer coat, looks off into the distance as he walks down a sidewalk, and the toddler pays a striking resemblance to his mom at the same age.

Ernest and AUgust Brooksbank playing in grass

Ernest (right) is seen playing with big brother August.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie wearing a coat standing in snow with her son Ernest

Princess Eugenie played with Ernest in the snow in one photo she shared for his birthday.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Sarah Ferguson holding Princess Eugenie on a ski trip

Eugenie, who was just shy of two years old in this photo, shared a similar snowy moment with mom Sarah Ferguson in 1992.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenie was nearly the same age as Ernest when she enjoyed a vacation to Klosters, Switzerland with her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, and she recreated the moment with Ernie in a cute slopeside photo. Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, also got in on the snowy fun, throwing Ernest up in the air in front of a ski chalet in another pic.

"From what I can tell, he's your "mini me!" 😊" one Instagram follower wrote, while another added, "Came to say the same - spitting image of his Mama."

"Oh my, he's really a mini Eugenie! Happy birthday Ernie 🎈🎈" a third fan commented.

Ernest's birthday marks the end of a busy month for Eugenie. Along with attending the Chelsea Flower Show and a Buckingham Palace garden party the royal was given a new royal role with The King's Foundation. The princess was named as a mentor for King Charles's charity's "35 Under 35" initiative, which supports young people in the arts, traditional crafts and sustainability industries.

