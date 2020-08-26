Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want their son Archie to have "as normal a life as possible," an inside source told People.

The Sussexes hope their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, can offer them that normality.

"They feel the new house is a place of peace," the insider said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is one of the most famous names in the world—and he's only just turned 1. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want a more private life for Archie, a far cry from Harry's childhood in the public eye. Which is why they relocated to Montecito, Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, an inside source told People. "They can hope to give Archie as normal a life as possible there," the insider said.

In Montecito, People notes, the Sussexes can enjoy a quieter lifestyle, with plenty of opportunities to spend time at the beach or hiking in the hills. "They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace—Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to," the source explained. "They feel like the future holds endless possibility."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What's more, Meghan and Harry see their new home as the perfect place to develop their charitable organization, Archewell. "They feel the new house is a place of peace—and it offers inspiration to build Archewell," the insider said. In June, the Telegraph reported that the Sussexes had delayed the launch of the nonprofit, in order to focus on their contributions to the Black Lives Matter movement and relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. "They are settling into a new life, a new era," a source told the paper. "This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io