Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want Archie Harrison to Have "As Normal a Life as Possible"

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by toby melvillepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is one of the most famous names in the world—and he's only just turned 1. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want a more private life for Archie, a far cry from Harry's childhood in the public eye. Which is why they relocated to Montecito, Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, an inside source told People. "They can hope to give Archie as normal a life as possible there," the insider said.

    In Montecito, People notes, the Sussexes can enjoy a quieter lifestyle, with plenty of opportunities to spend time at the beach or hiking in the hills. "They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace—Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to," the source explained. "They feel like the future holds endless possibility."

    What's more, Meghan and Harry see their new home as the perfect place to develop their charitable organization, Archewell. "They feel the new house is a place of peace—and it offers inspiration to build Archewell," the insider said. In June, the Telegraph reported that the Sussexes had delayed the launch of the nonprofit, in order to focus on their contributions to the Black Lives Matter movement and relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. "They are settling into a new life, a new era," a source told the paper. "This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

