Today's Top Stories
1
Best Part of the 2020 VMAs? Lady Gaga's Mask Game
2
The Obamas Shared Tributes to Chadwick Boseman
3
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space
4
Selena Gomez Is Peak Summer in Her New Video
5
'When No One Is Watching' Is Our Book Club Pick

Mariah Carey Said She Was "Extremely Uncomfortable" With That Ellen DeGeneres Pregnancy Interview

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california october 11 mariah carey attends varietys 2019 power of women los angeles presented by lifetime at the beverly wilshire four seasons hotel on october 11, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by amy sussmanfilmmagic
Amy SussmanGetty Images
  • Mariah Carey opened up about her now-infamous 2008 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which DeGeneres served her champagne in an effort to force her to reveal her pregnancy.
  • Carey miscarried shortly after the interview.
  • Speaking to Vulture, Carey reflected, "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

    Mariah Carey has opened up about her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, during which DeGeneres attempted to force her to announce her pregnancy by giving her champagne (shortly after the interview, Carey miscarried.) The clip reemerged on Twitter earlier this year, amid allegations of a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes of the show which have led to the launch of an internal investigation. Speaking to Vulture, Carey said, "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

    "I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Carey explained. "I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment." She added that there was "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

    mariah carey ellen degeneres pregnant interview
    ellentube.com

    While DeGeneres has not addressed her interview with Carey, she responded to the allegations that her show fostered a toxic workplace environment in a memo to staff in July. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," DeGeneres said, as CNN reports. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry."

    Related Stories
    Mariah's New "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Vid
    Dakota Defused a Very Awkward Ellen Interview
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Daughter
    Harry Spoke About His Last Phone Call With Diana
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Rules Celebs Have to Follow When Meeting Royals
    Watch This Rare 'A Star Is Born' Table Read Clip
    Gigi Hadid Did a Stunning Maternity Photoshoot
    Katy Perry Shares a Candid Postpartum Selfie
    Danai Gurira's Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
    Garrett Hedlund's First Hollywood Role Was 'Troy'
    Prince Harry's Nickname for Archie Is Adorable
    Emma Roberts Is Pregnant With Her First Child