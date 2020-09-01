Mariah Carey opened up about her now-infamous 2008 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which DeGeneres served her champagne in an effort to force her to reveal her pregnancy.

Carey miscarried shortly after the interview.

Speaking to Vulture, Carey reflected, "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

"I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Carey explained. "I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment." She added that there was "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

While DeGeneres has not addressed her interview with Carey, she responded to the allegations that her show fostered a toxic workplace environment in a memo to staff in July. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," DeGeneres said, as CNN reports. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry."

