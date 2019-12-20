image
Mariah Carey Just Dropped a New "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Video

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
YouTube
  • In honor of the classic song's 25th anniversary, Mariah Carey has released a new video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
    • The song's original video featured low-key, grainy footage, but the new video, directed by Joseph Kahn, is "more of a production."

        Mariah Carey is an icon. A diva. A living legend. Pick or a word or a phrase that can be used to describe someone at the top of music industry, and it applies to her.

        Among all of Carey's accomplishments though, her contribution to the world of Christmas pop merits special mention. For 25 years now, her holiday bop, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been one of the most-played songs all December (and most of November, TBH) long.

        In honor of the song's 25th anniversary, Carey has released a brand new "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video.

        The song's original video is a testament to low-key music video making, featuring grainy, home movie-esque footage of Carey prancing around in holiday scenes. The new video, however, is much more 2019 Mariah.

        Directed by Joseph Kahn, the new "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video begins with Carey as part of a department store window display and then only gets more Christmas from there. The video takes the singer through a full-scale, hyped-up winter wonderland.

        "We wanted to make a modern classic," Carey told fans during a YouTube Q&A about the new video. "It’s kind of the opposite of the original video… This is more of a production, but I feel like it has the same spirit if not more."

        Watch the video below:

