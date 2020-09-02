Mariah Carey went viral on Twitter Tuesday, with a hilarious tweet about her almost-name twin Marie Curie.

Mariah Carey could release exactly zero new singles or movies or books, delete her social media, and never appear in public again, and still maintain her unimpeachable icon status. And yet she gives us so much, so often! Her latest offering: one hilarious, era-defining tweet that has racked up 223,000 likes and counting, concerning her almost-name twin, Nobel-prize winning chemist and physicist Marie Curie.

Allow me to set the scene: comedian Eileen Mary O’Connell tweeted Monday, "Thinking about the time that I said that I was distantly related to Marie Curie and a guy explained 'It’s pronounced Mariah Carey.'" Said tweet went viral, and caught the attention of Carey herself, who decided to make magic. Quoting O'Connell's tweet, she wrote, "She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person." There it is! A perfect tweet!

She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person https://t.co/ZudjSKRFht — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Vulture released an interview with Carey in which she addressed her infamous 2008 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the show, DeGeneres attempted to force Carey into announcing her pregnancy by giving her champagne; weeks after the interview, she miscarried. "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," she reflected.

"I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Carey continued. "I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment." She added that there was "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"





