Letitia Wright shared a beautiful spoken word poem in tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on August 28.

Wright played Shuri in Black Panther, sister to Boseman's T'Challa.

"Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother and that I am to love you as such," Wright said. "And I always did, and I always will."

Letitia Wright posted a beautiful video on Instagram in tribute to Chadwick Boseman, in which she delivers a moving poem to her "brother" as images of nature and clips of Wright and Boseman together play. Wright, who played Shuri, sister to Boseman's T'Challa, in Black Panther, calls Boseman an "angel on earth," reflecting on the day they first met and the time they spent together.

"I'll never forget the day that I met you," Wright says in the video. "Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother and that I am to love you as such. And I always did, and I always will."

"I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set," she continues. "Leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes. I thought this would be forever. This hurts."

"All that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful," Wright ends the poem. "You're forever in my heart."

Read Letitia Wright's full poem in tribute to Chadwick Boseman below:

It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep.



I didn't know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.



Words can't describe how I feel.

How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye.

I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn't know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.



And I'll never forget the day that I met you.

Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother and that I am to love you as such.

And I always did, and I always will.



But now, my heart is broken, searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.

I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set.

Leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever.

This hurts.



I'm trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new.

There is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life.

And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You're forever in my heart.

